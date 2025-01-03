Spain closes 2024 with almost half a million more workers and unemployment is reduced by 25,300 people in December

The labor market was consolidated in 2024 with more than 21.3 million Social Security contributors. The recently concluded year has ended with almost half a million more workers than the previous year and confirms the good performance of recent months in terms of employment. In total, 21,337,962 average affiliates were registered in December, 2.41% more than a year ago and 35,499 more than in November, according to data published this Friday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

According to the department headed by Elma Saiz, almost 2.3 million jobs have been created in the last four years.

On the unemployment side, it has been reduced by 5.4% year-on-year and there are 25,300 fewer unemployed people than the previous month, for a total of 2,560,718 people. It is the lowest figure since August 2008.

The affiliation data, published this Friday by Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, represents the best month of December since there are records, although it is somewhat below the record of June, a traditionally good month for summer hiring, in which 21.56 million contributors were reached.

The figure for new affiliations in the last month, 35,499, is not very large if compared to the large increase in October, with 134,307 more affiliates, but it does mark a good year-on-year record. In fact, job creation accelerates in December and more than doubles the interannual rate of November, from 2.4 to 5.4%. In addition, last month marks the best data in December since 2018, saving 2021, conditioned by the rebound after the collapse in activity caused by Covid-19.

The bulk of the new jobs correspond to the agriculture, livestock and fishing sector, with 27,567 more workers. It is followed by the services sector, which added 25,000 contributors in December: it rose 1.1% in commerce, but fell 1.9% in hospitality. The labor market suffered last month in industry and construction, with around 6,000 and 9,000 fewer workers.

In seasonally adjusted figures—a data that Social Security uses to avoid seasonal swings in the labor market—employment also rises. In this case, 42,700 members, with 56 months of uninterrupted increases, stand out from the ministry.

2.56 million unemployed

The number of people looking for work but did not find it last month was the lowest in December since 2007. In total, there are 2.56 million unemployed, 25,300 less than in November and 146,738 less than at the end of 2023, a 5.42% less. Compared to the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, unemployment decreased by 1.15% in the services sector and 2.36% in agriculture, with increases of 2.26% in construction and 0 .44% in industry.

Despite being the lowest figure in December since 2007, the year-on-year decline has slowed. It is the month of December in which the least unemployment has been destroyed since 2011, when a trend of positive unemployment reduction began to close the year. Again, with the exception marked by the pandemic, in this case in 2020.

3.7 million more permanent contracts

If there is a mantra that the coalition government repeats, it is that quality employment is created. An idea that the Ministry of Social Security insists on this Friday. “There are almost 3.7 million workers with an indefinite contract more than before the labor reform and it reaches almost 14.7 million in total,” they indicate, highlighting the 553,000 indefinite contracts registered since the beginning of 2024 and a temporality that falls to 12.8%, almost one point less than at the end of 2023.

Social Security also highlights that “the number of female affiliates has increased to over 10.1 million, exceeding the highest level in the series and 47.4% of the total.” And that “the employment of foreigners has shown a high boost.” There are almost 2.9 million more, 13.5% of the total contributors. Furthermore, they indicate, “the increase in membership is very intense among those under 30 years of age, which has grown by 20.5% since the implementation of the labor reform, 11.2 points above the Spanish economy as a whole and more than double the average, 9.3%.”

As for the self-employed, December registers the highest figure since there are records, with 3,399,170 self-employed workers, 1,098 more than in November and 42,300 more at the end of 2023. “Half are concentrated in high-value professional activities added”, indicate from the ministry. In the last year, 21,553 self-employed workers have been registered in Information and Communications and Scientific and Technical Professional Activities.

Job creation, by communities

Job creation in Spain shows greater dynamism than other large economies in the area. It’s not just a headline. The labor market has grown by 8.1% since the end of 2021, just before the entry into force of the labor reform in 2022, compared to 2.3% in France or 1.7% in Germany.

By provinces, all have created employment this month of December, with peaks in Jaén (5.3%), in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Málaga (3.4%), Madrid (3.1%) and Toledo (3%). . Also in Valencia, with 2.5% more in interannual terms. Despite concern about the effects of Dana in terms of the labor market, Social Security indicates that employment behavior “has become normal.”