Spain concluded 2024 with half a million more jobs than the previous year. Strong employment growth that, although somewhat lower than that recorded in 2023, even exceeded the figure observed in 2022, when the economy was still recovering from the ravages of the pandemic. In December, Social Security counted 21,337,962 affiliates, after adding 35,500 new jobs in the last month of the year, the best data since 2021 for the month of December. Regarding registered unemployment, the SEPE lists counted at the end of December 2.56 million registered unemployed, 147,000 less than in 2023 and the lowest figure since 2007.

This is reflected in the Social Security affiliation and registered unemployment statistics for December that the Government released this Friday. Employment grows in all sectors, all provinces and autonomous communities and it also does so between employees and self-employed workers.

At a sector level, the growth of the labor market in 2024 is fundamentally explained by the good performance of services, an activity that contributed six out of seven new jobs last year and which now has 433,000 more members than in 2023. The rest of the employment created occurred in industry (38,500 new jobs) and construction (30,051). The agricultural sector barely added 195 jobs, but it considerably improves the data for 2023, when it lost more than 18,000 affiliates.

