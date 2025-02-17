Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

The year 2024 closed with a total of 119,467 new companiesassuming an increase of 9.6% in annual creation of companies compared to the previous year. In parallel, Madrid Heads the positive part of the list of autonomous communities with Greater registered office transfersreaching the 1,755 constituted societies, which is a Net balance in favor of 206, followed by the Valencian Community with 167, Andalusia with 42 and Balearic Islands with 40. while, Catalonia It is positioned in the tail van with 926 outputs in front of 575 tickets, presenting a negative balance of 351 companiesfollowed by Navarra with 80 and Castilla y León with 38. This is collected by the transactional statistics of the main corporate operations that are registered in the commercial records published in the Mercantile Yearbook carried out by the College of Registrars.

On the contrary, the number of extinctions registered in 2024 registered 32,788 operations0.7% less compared to the previous year. Thus, in 2023 there was a percentage of 30.3% compared to 27.5% of the following fiscal year. So, the proportion of extinctions continues to exceed 10% in which it was before the 2008 crisis.

After the 2020 break, with only 80,134 companies constituted as a consequence of the pandemic, the trend has gone up both in the constitution of companies and in investment, reaching last 2024 the highest company creation of companies of the last decade. This rECONOMIC ECUPERATION It was affected in 2022 following the impact of the Ukraine War and the energy crisis that hit the European continent. However, the use of European funds It has contributed to the revitalization of the Spanish economy and since 2023 they have improved the data of both the constitution of companies and GDP (3.5%) and its components, although they are far from the historical maximum achieved in 2006, with around 150,000 constitutions .

By specialization sectors, the Sectorial composition of the total constitutions are maintained stable: 42.2% are distributed between trade and other non -financial, real estate or communications services, 11.1% are concentrated in the hospitality and 25.4% are represented by the sectors of construction and real estate services. In contrast to the evolution of growth in financial and insurance activities (11.5%), transport and storage (7.4%) and real estate activities (5.2%), industry (-16.6%) are positioned , agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing (-7.9%) and trade (-5%) as sectors with the highest registered falls.









On the other hand, the figure of foreign branches constituted in Spain is 165 in total, number slightly lower than 177 that were recorded in 2023. Likewise, the Limited societies They maintain their absolute predominance in 2024 as a more chosen corporate form, reaching the 98.6% of the total. However, the constitution of corporations continues at 0.4%.

Average Constitution Time

The average time elapsed since the request for admission of the name in the Central Mercantile Registry, through the deed of Constitution before a notary, to the correct registration in the Mercantile Registry is of 55,45 days In the event that the constitution of the company is in a way face -to -facefigure slightly higher than 2023. For the Telematics processing The average time is 39.2 daysdata very similar to the previous year.

Regarding the number of total annual accounts submitted in 2024, this has increased slightly compared to the previous year, reaching 1,337,489 deposits. Of these, more than 95 out of every 100 account deposits were presented in digital format, representing the paper format 4.3% of the total, as indicated by the commercial yearbook.