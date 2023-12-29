Spain is going to close 2023 as the country in the European Union with the most open files for failing to comply with community environmental standards. Specifically, it currently has 21 active infringements, according to the count carried out by EL PAÍS based on the European Commission database. Next on this list of non-compliant EU green directives are Poland and Greece, with 19 each, followed by Italy (17), Bulgaria (17) and Romania (16).

The Twenty-seven are obliged to comply with the different community standards and an important part of them are related to environmental protection. When they do not do so, the European Commission initiates an infringement file, which can ultimately end in a conviction by the Court of Justice of the EU and even in million-dollar sanctions against the States. Brussels currently has 292 active files against countries for non-compliance with environmental and climate legislation. Many are due to the non-transposition of the directives, that is, for not transferring the precepts established in European laws to national standards. But there are also cases related to specific non-compliance regarding air pollution, the good condition of water bodies, waste management, the protection of natural spaces…

The country that has the fewest active files now is Luxembourg, which only has one related to air pollution that the Commission opened last year. They are followed by the Netherlands, with three, Lithuania (five) and Estonia and Finland, with six each.

Spain, with 21 active files, is far from those positions at the end of 2023. But this is not something exceptional or temporary, because the country has been at the top of the list of violators of EU environmental standards for years. Regarding the last count carried out by this newspaper in February 2022, when the cases against Spain amounted to 26, the situation has improved, since Brussels has closed some violations. Several were related to the failure to transpose directives on waste management, such as, for example, that relating to single-use plastics. With the approval of the Law on Waste and Contaminated Soil in spring 2022, several cases will be archived as national legislation is updated.

Much of the delay in the transposition of the regulations and the accumulation of infractions against Spain has been linked to the period of political instability in the second half of the last decade. The succession of general elections – there were elections in 2015, 2016, April 2019 and November 2019 – and the difficulties in forming a Government caused a great delay to accumulate in the transposition of the European environmental directives into the Spanish legal system. This delay has been resolved to a large extent and Spain now no longer has live files due to non-transposition, according to the data that appears in the Commission's database.

But there is another group of infractions, in which the autonomous communities and City Councils also have responsibilities, which is directly related to bad practices that contravene European law by the Administrations.

The clearest case is that of the lack of urban wastewater treatment, a problem that Spain has been facing for decades. Currently, Spain has four active files on this matter – different cases are opened depending on the size of the populations that do not purify their waters well and whether they are in sensitive areas. One of these cases ended in a conviction by the Court of Justice of the EU in 2018, which has led to a million-dollar fine, the largest that Spain has had to face so far. It was due to the lack of purification in 17 large urban agglomerations. Still some – such as Matalascañas, in the heart of Doñana, or Alhaurín el Grande, in Málaga – remain unfulfilled, which causes the fine to grow semester by semester. The Government does not expect the problem to be completely resolved until at least 2026. And the latest calculation by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition indicated that the final sanction will exceed 80 million euros, which the central government and the affected autonomous communities. In two other more active cases due to poor purification, which affect dozens of urban agglomerations, Brussels has already taken Spain before the Court of Justice of the EU. The latest of the lawsuits was announced last week.

The Commission is usually quite patient with offending countries. In fact, the European directive that Spain fails to comply with on wastewater and for which it has been fined is more than three decades old. For a sanction to be reached, many years and warnings from Brussels must pass. First, the file is opened and the member country is urged to comply. After several exchanges of warnings, responses from the States and ultimatums, the Commission takes the country before European justice if non-compliance persists. Normally, the first conviction does not carry a penalty. A second is needed for the fine to be reached.

Air pollution is another of the environmental problems that Spain is facing and for which, once again, responsibilities are shared between the State, the autonomies and the city councils. Brussels has two active files for poor air quality: one referring to PM10 particles (which has not reached justice) and another for repeatedly failing to comply with the limits set for nitrogen dioxide in Madrid and the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona. For this last case, Spain was condemned just a year ago, although without sanctions yet.

Another case for which Spain has been condemned also focuses on the poor state of the aquifer on which Doñana lives. The ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU dates back to June 2021 and focused on the misuse of water in the area of ​​the national park. That conviction was a first warning and the Commission has threatened on a couple of occasions in the last two years to denounce Spain again for the same thing and, this time, ask for sanctions. He did so after twice presenting the Andalusian PP a bill to regularize illegal crops around the park. Finally, the Government and the Board closed an agreement by which this initiative for the legalization of irrigation will not be approved.

The uncontrolled dumping of waste, nitrate pollution and the lack of noise maps are other cases that remain active and that place Spain as the European country with the most violations of environmental standards at the end of 2023.

