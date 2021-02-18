Protesters in the streets of Barcelona on February 17, 2021 (JOSEP LAGO / AFP)

In Spain, the case made the headlines of all the press, Thursday, February 18: several cities experienced rallies and skirmishes for the second consecutive night. Thousands of young people took to the streets in the city centers of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Gijon, Tarragona, Valencia, Reus etc. They knocked over garbage cans, erected embryos of barricades, threw projectiles at the police, who responded with rubber bullets. More than 40 people were arrested and at least as many were injured, including a young woman, who lost an eye: her image is circulating on all social networks.

The demonstrators gathered spontaneously for the first time Tuesday evening February 16, shouting “Enough censorship”, “Stop the fascist state”. All after the arrest of a Catalan rapper. Pablo Hasel, that’s his name, was arrested after having literally taken refuge in the University of Lerida. He refused to go to prison, despite being sentenced to nine months in prison.

What does Spanish justice blame him for? A series of tweets accusing the police of torture and murder, and calling them “shitty mercenaries”. And also a song describing King Juan Carlos as a “mafia trash”. Juan Carlos, whom it should be remembered that he is implicated in several financial scandals.

The controversy is now gaining political ground and embarrassing the socialist government of Pedro Sanchez. He is caught in the crossfire. On the one hand, there is a court decision that condemns the rapper. Pablo Hasel, underlines the Spanish right, is not his first attempt. He was already convicted in 2014 for having defended the Basque separatist organization ETA. The vice-president of the government, Carmen Calvo, guest Thursday, February 18 of the radio station Cadena Ser, thus affirmed that nothing would be resolved by violence.

On the other side, there is the left-wing Podemos party, an ally of the Sanchez government. Podemos expresses its solidarity with the demonstrators, “anti-fascists who defend freedom of expression”. For Podemos, this case is revealing: “Spain is not a full democracy”. Several artists have also taken up the cause of the rapper: in particular the filmmaker Pedro Almodovar or the actor Javier Bardem, who denounce the impossibility in Spain of criticizing the institutions of the State.

This whole affair is poisoning the government and could even lead to reform of the Penal Code. The government hopes to get out of this by amending the law, limiting criminal convictions to conduct or statements that explicitly incite violence or that pose a real risk to public order. Conversely, it would therefore be a question of protecting the free expression of artists or intellectuals. This would go in the direction of the European Court of Human Rights, which has already criticized Spain on the subject. In the meantime, in the short term, it is quite possible that new demonstrations will break out in the streets.