Spain has been chosen as the venue for the VI congress of the World Conference on Constitutional Justice, which will take place in 2025, with the participation of more than one hundred countries. The decision was made unanimously this past weekend, at the meeting that the executive body of said organization held in Venice. The president of the court, Cándido Conde-Pumpido, stated that “this unanimous decision of the constitutional Justice worldwide highlights its confidence in the proper functioning of the Spanish Justice.”

The World Conference on Constitutional Justice (WCCJ) brings together 121 Constitutional Courts and Councils and Supreme Courts from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia/Oceania and Europe. The Venice Commission, an advisory body on constitutional law of the Council of Europe, holds the General Secretariat and will co-organise the congress, together with the Constitutional Court.

In relation to the degree of representativeness of the Conference and the relevance that this call may have for Spain, Conde-Pumpido stated that “the Constitutional Court intends to continue in the wake of the five congresses held to date, with the purpose of reinforcing and consolidate the role of the World Conference on Constitutional Justice as a forum that facilitates judicial dialogue and as the main promoter of constitutional justice throughout the world”.

For the election, “the important contribution that the Constitutional Court has made for more than four decades in the establishment of democracy and the protection of human rights in Spain has been highlighted, as well as the international cooperation networks that it has developed on all continents. The main objective of the Conference is “to promote constitutional justice as a key element for democracy, the promotion of human rights and the rule of law.”

To this end, it tries to “facilitate judicial dialogue between constitutional judges and magistrates on a global scale through the regular organization of congresses and participation in regional conferences and seminars.” The origin of the Conference dates back to 1996, from the informal cooperation between the Venice Commission and some regional associations such as the Conference of European Constitutional Courts, the Ibero-American Conference on Constitutional Justice and the Union of Arab Constitutional Courts and Councils.

This informal cooperation led to the organization of the first Congress in 2009, hosted by the Constitutional Court of the Republic of South Africa. Since then, four more have been held, in Rio de Janeiro (2011), Seoul (2014), Vilnius (2017) and Bali (2022). In the latter, President Cándido Conde-Pumpido was the representative of the Constitutional.