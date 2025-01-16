The Spanish handball team faces the Denmark World CupNorway and Croatia with renewed energy. The group led by Jordi Ribera longs to get back to the top of the podium after the gold achieved in Tunisia 2005 and Spain 2013, since it has spent decades in the elite of this sport with a constant transformation without lowering either the quality or the successes.

In these two prodigious decades, Europeans have been won (2018 and 202, in addition to silver in 2016 and 2022), world podiums (bronzes in Sweden 2011, Egypt 2021 and Poland/Sweden 2023) and Olympics, and even small dips, Like that too early exit in the 2024 European Championship, it serves as an incentive for later competitions. From that the team rose to win a bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games this past summer.

Now it is driven by a generation of twenty-somethings who were not even around when the first world gold was won, but who have drunk from the philosophy instilled by the elders and want to show that national handball will continue with excellent players. There are the Cikusa brothers, Ian Barrufet, Carlos Álvarez and Víctor Romero.

Of course, in constant renewal since his arrival in office, Ribera demands the most from the members of this squad that debuts this Thursday the 16th in the group stage of the World Cup. Formed in group F with Chile, Japan and Sweden, this last team is the, a priori, most complicated of this first part of the championship, and with which Spain will play the following matches.









But Ribera and the team prefer to go step by step, and the first will be this Thursday, January 16, against the Chilean team.

What time does Spain play the first match of the Handball World Cup?

Spain will play its first match of the Handball World Cup in Denmark, Norway and Croatia this Thursday, January 16 at 6:00 p.m..

Where to watch today’s Spain match on television and online?

Spain-Chile broadcasts it live on Telesport and you can also follow minute by minute, in addition to all the information related to the competition on ABC.es