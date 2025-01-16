Counterattack goal from 6 meters by Rodrigo Aedo [Chile] by means of a jump shotSpain loses the ball due to lack of attack by Agustín CasadoSergey Hernández saves a hip shot from Francisco Ahumada [Chile] from 9 metersErwin Feuchtmann’s jump shot [Chile] from 9 meters that is blocked by Sergey Hernández
Goal by Dani Fernández [España] from 7 meters
7 meters committed by the intervention of Benjamín Illesca [Chile] about Ian Tarrafeta
Goal from 6 meters by Esteban Salinas [Chile] by means of a jump shot
Good counterattack goal from medium distance by Esteban Salinas [Chile] thanks to a jump launch
Spain loses the ball due to lack of attack by Agustín Casado
Goal from 6 meters by Francisco Ahumada [Chile] by means of a jump shot
Erwin Feuchtmann’s goal [Chile] from 7 meters
7 meters committed by the intervention of Miguel Sánchez Migallón [España] about Matias Payá
Good goal from medium distance by Ian Tarrafeta [España] thanks to a jump launch
Counterattack goal from 6 meters by Esteban Salinas [Chile] by means of a jump shot
Great goal by Imanol Garciandia [España]. The jump shot was performed from 9 meters
Erwin Feuchtmann’s goal [Chile] from 7 meters
7 meters committed by the intervention of Javi Rodríguez [España] about Erwin Feuchtmann
Good counterattack goal from medium distance by Agustín Casado [España] thanks to a jump launchChile loses the ball due to a bad pass by Rodrigo Salinas
The match starts
