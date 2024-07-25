Last Wednesday, the Socialists presented a proposal for the Spanish government to eliminate all ‘Golden Visas’, and not only those granted to people who bought a property for 500,000 euros or more.

This amendment aims to modify the current legislation to remove visas and authorisations for the acquisition of real estate and investments in bank deposits, shares, investment funds, public debt and business projects of general interest.

Initially, the Spanish government focused on eliminating the golden visa, which was linked to the purchase of property in Spain for an amount equal to or greater than 500 thousand euros.

Figures provided in April by the Ministry of Housing, since it was approved by the conservative Popular Party Executive in 2013 and until 2023, indicate that 14,576 permits had been granted, a number that increased considerably since 2022.

So far, the citizens who have obtained the most visas after purchasing a real estate asset are from Russia, China, Venezuela, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United States, Iran and Ukraine.