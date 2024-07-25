Last Wednesday, the Socialists presented a proposal for the Spanish government to eliminate all ‘Golden Visas’, and not only those granted to people who bought a property for 500,000 euros or more.
This amendment aims to modify the current legislation to remove visas and authorisations for the acquisition of real estate and investments in bank deposits, shares, investment funds, public debt and business projects of general interest.
Initially, the Spanish government focused on eliminating the golden visa, which was linked to the purchase of property in Spain for an amount equal to or greater than 500 thousand euros.
Figures provided in April by the Ministry of Housing, since it was approved by the conservative Popular Party Executive in 2013 and until 2023, indicate that 14,576 permits had been granted, a number that increased considerably since 2022.
So far, the citizens who have obtained the most visas after purchasing a real estate asset are from Russia, China, Venezuela, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United States, Iran and Ukraine.
- Haven’t you taken a look around? Amazon? Look in THIS LINK their best products
- Join our WhatsApp channel and receives more news of MIGRATION
I have a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), with a specialization in Organizational Communication. From an early age, I have felt a deep passion for journalism and radio, which led me to do my professional internship at the City Hall of Culiacán, where I had the privilege of writing and recording notes for a radio news program. Currently, I am part of the team of journalists for the news portal debate.com.mx, where I work as an editor specialized in the migration and travel section. My work focuses especially on reporting on procedures related to obtaining American visas, residency in the United States, and the Mexican passport. In addition, I share information about tourist destinations in Mexico and the world, as well as travel tips covering airlines such as Aeroméxico, Volaris, Mexicana de Aviación, and Viva Aerobús. I also have a long history of writing about entertainment news and controversies in Mexico, America and the United Kingdom, as I focused on the British royal family, particularly Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and wife of Prince William, the next King of England. I have also dedicated myself to writing about police issues, as I have an affinity for addressing sensitive issues with a human approach. Today I am complementing my professional training as a student of the Bachelor of Law at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa.
see more
#Spain #immigration #law #eliminates #golden #visas
Leave a Reply