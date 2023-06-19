Spain, champion of the Nations League after beating Croatia on penalties

Spain was champion of the Nations League this Sunday, after beating Croatia 5-4 on penalties in the finalafter a goalless tie in the regular ninety minutes and the 30 of the extra time.

The Spanish team won its first title in a national team tournament after eleven years.

Spain, ‘at the top’

Croatia vs. Spain, in the Nations League.

Rodrigo Hernández, a Spanish international midfielder, stated that the team has “returned Spain to the highest echelon”.



“We have returned Spain to the highest echelon. A title after so long… We feel happy because it is a long time”Rodri told TVE.

The Manchester City midfielder believes that against Croatia “it was a very difficult game against probably some of the best teams in the world right now.”

“We have achieved it, how can it be otherwise, suffering, because football is very expensive. It costs a lot to win, but this generation promises a lot,” he added. “The effort has been immeasurable. Throughout the tournament we have had faith until the end. There are very young people playing extra time, giving of themselves until the end, even mentally… Penalties… ‘Chapeau’ for the team “he pointed.

On Croatia he said: “We know that it is a team that leads you to this; 0-0 is worth it until the end. We have been very strong mentally, obviously. They probably have one of the best teams in the world; the mechanisms work very well and they have players who have been playing together for a long time”.

“Obviously there are things to improve in the future, but this is the first step. Winning: that gives you the success to continue winning,” he said. The Madrid midfielder considers that “there are no discussions or discussions about the project” (from Luis de la Fuente). “We have created a team and we are going to try to win every tournament, and we have won. We have to celebrate it. We have to forget about arguments and celebrate it,” he said.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE