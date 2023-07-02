Appealing to its most combative character and displaying an extraordinary capacity for physical and mental resistance, Spain managed to certify the pass to the semifinals of the European Under-21 and practically tied its presence in the Olympic Games in Paris, after agonizingly beating Switzerland in Bucharest.

The tough Swiss team was a very tough nut to crack for Santi Denia’s block, who took the lead thanks to a left-footed shot from Sergio Gómez midway through the second half but was forced into extra time due to a defensive oversight in discount. However, fortune favored Spain in extra time, which ended up overcoming the resistance of Patrick Rahmen’s hosts with a shot from Miranda who was poisoned when touching a defender and is once again among the four best teams on the Old Continent at the under-21 level.

If France, already classified as hosts, or England, which is not in contention since the subjects of King Carlos III only compete in the Olympics under the umbrella of the United Kingdom, cross the barrier to the semifinals this Sunday, Spain will be , without the need for further speculation, one of the four European representatives in Paris 2024. Just in the event that neither of these two teams make good the forecasts that give them clear favoritism in their fights with Ukraine and Portugal, La Rojita will still have placed a question about the first of the objectives that has been set in this appointment in which the main purpose continues to be to succeed the already eliminated Germany on a throne that Spain has previously occupied five times. That continues to be the goal for Santi Denia’s men, who come out reinforced by suffering.

Spain Spain: Arnau Tenas, Víctor Gómez (Gabri Veiga, min. 100), Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda, Antonio Blanco (Arnau Martínez, min. 100), Álex Baena (Bernabé, min. 78), Rodri (Barrenetxea, min. 87 ), Sancet (Aimar Oroz, min. 78), Sergio Gómez (Mario Gila, min. 119) and Abel Ruiz. 2 – 1 Swiss Saipi, Blum (Omeragic, min. 104), Stergiou, Amenda, Vouilloz, Rieder (Sohm, min. 58), Jashari (Bares, min. 73), Males (Stojilkovic, min. 73), Imeri (Di Giusto, min. 85), Ndoye (Vonmoos, min. 85) and Amdouni. Goals:

1-0: min. 68, Sergio Gomez. 1-1: minutes 91, Amdouni. 2-1: min. 103, Miranda.

Referee:

Erik Lambrechts (Belgium). Yellow cards to Imeri, Víctor Gómez, Bares, Arnau Martínez, Amenda, Bernabéu and Amdouni.

Incidents:

Quarterfinal match of the European under-21, played at the Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest.

Switzerland advanced what was coming to Santi Denia in the debut of the coach from La Mancha as helmsman of the sub-21 at the end of March. La Rojita prevailed then with a long-suffering 3-2 victory, after coming back to beat Nati up to two times in a duel that left shadows in the defensive plot of the Spanish team. The Helvetians emulated that equal match in Bucharest and once again pushed Spain to the limit this Saturday.

Intense when it came to pressing the ball out and solid in the immediate vicinity of his area when Spain managed to advance lines, Patrick Rahmen’s block offered a stony face that did not allow any more concessions in the first half than a dangerous volley by Miranda blocked by a Swiss defender and, above all, a one-on-one from Sergio Gómez that Vouilloz aborted when the Manchester City footballer had already beaten the Swiss goalkeeper with a soft shot.

Fortune favors Spain



The equality of forces impelled Spain to raise the bet after passing through the changing rooms. Again with Rodri as the main offensive dynamizer, participative Sancet between the lines and a somewhat more fluid circulation, La Rojita was gaining strength until Sergio Gómez managed to crumble the Swiss wall arriving from the second line to pick up a pass from behind from Abel Ruiz and adjust with the left-handed to the short stick.

Spain seemed to have practically resolved their homework, but a defensive error in the 91st minute allowed Amdouni to revive Switzerland and forced La Rojita to row again in extra time, who knew how to recover from the blow and showed character to get back on track to the Swiss with a shot from Miranda deflected by a defender and who ended up clinching a very long-suffering victory that could bring them a huge booty.