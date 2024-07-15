Montse Tomé: “The men’s team has proven to be a team in every sense of the word”

Montse Tomé, coach of the Spanish women’s national football team, congratulated the men’s national team on Monday for the “brilliant” Euro Cup they had in Germany, where they lifted their fourth continental trophy in history after those they lifted in 1964, 2008 and 2012. “I want to congratulate our European champion team for the great championship they have had, for the triumph, for having made us vibrate and for having shown that they are a team with all the letters and, moreover, in capital letters. They have done a great job for football and for our Spanish football,” said Tomé.

The Asturian has been especially pleased with the coaching staff led by Luis de la Fuente, with whom she has a great friendship. “I am lucky to have experienced this championship very close to them with messages and audios, and for me this is a luxury. The pride we feel all day is a privilege. staff “The closeness they show us, the sharing every day after having beaten the greats, is a luxury for me. It is a satisfaction to see them there,” she said. Montse Tomé said that the men’s team conveyed “that they could do something great” in this European Championship due to “the union” that exists in the dressing room between the players and the coaching staff. “The team conveyed that they could do something great, that energy that a united team can achieve anything. This is magical for sport and for our football,” she stressed.