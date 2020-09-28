Spain Catalonia is in turmoil again when the Spanish Supreme Court upheld the ban on the regional director

Protests are expected on the streets of Barcelona, ​​and new regional elections are likely ahead.

Spanish between the central government and the Autonomous Community of Catalonia tightened considerably again on Monday when the Spanish Supreme Court confirmed the Regional Director of Catalonia Quim Torran ban. The court’s decision was reported by the news agencies Reuters and AFP.

The Supreme Court dealt with Torra’s appeal against his earlier verdict that he was not entitled to hold public office for 18 months. The Supreme Court therefore upheld the verdict, which means that Torra should resign.

Judgment came from stubbornness. During the spring 2019 elections, a banner was affixed to the facade of the Regional Government building, the Generalitat, to show support for imprisoned Catalan separatists. The regional government building is in Barcelona.

The Spanish Electoral Commission ordered the banner to be removed, but Regional Director Torra disobeyed.

Torra defended himself by invoking freedom of expression. However, the Supreme Court ruled that this was an objection to a constitutional institution, the Electoral Commission.

“Supreme shame,” commented fresh Jordi Turull, one of the imprisoned Catalan leaders.

“The Spanish state is once again interfering in the functioning of our democratic institutions,” said Torra’s predecessor Carles Puigdemont According to Reuters. Puigdemont is in exile in Belgium.

The Regional Parliament of Catalonia should now elect a successor to Torra. The regional parliament is hardly able to do this, because pro-independence MPs do not want to bow to the central government.

Catalonia is likely to drift into such premature regional elections.

It is also possible that large-scale protests will be seen again in Catalonia. Demonstrations have already been convened on Monday night.

Catalonia the gap between the region and the Spanish central government has been flammable for years. In the fall of 2017, the crisis escalated when Catalan leaders declared the region independent. At that time, the Spanish central government took direct control of Catalonia.

With a population of around 7.5 million, Catalonia is one of the most prosperous regions in Spain. However, the question of independence divides the population. According to the latest poll, 42 percent are in favor of independence, but 50 percent oppose it.