By Rohith Nair

DOHA (Reuters) – Spain have learned lessons from the 2-1 defeat by Japan that threatened to knock them out of the World Cup and are aware that they cannot make the same mistakes against Morocco, midfielder Rodri said on Sunday.

Spain’s defeat by Japan in their final group game, after the Asian team scored two quick goals, left the Spaniards second in the group, and there was a three-minute period in which they were being knocked out as Costa Rica was beating Germany in another game.

Ultimately, Germany did Spain a favor by defeating Costa Rica, but Rodri admitted that those difficult minutes unnecessarily complicated Spain’s life before the team sealed qualification for the round of 16.

“Now a new competition is starting. There is always an analysis of what we can improve, even after games where we played well,” Rodri told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s game against Morocco, which surprisingly won Group F.

“The other day there weren’t many things to improve because it was a 10-minute meltdown, and that’s what we have to do better. We were warned that this cannot happen again,” she said.

“The coach was clear, the players took responsibility and we are training happily, wanting to be in the next round and knowing that we can get there”.

Although Rodri plays as a defensive midfielder for Manchester City, the 26-year-old has been deployed at centre-back by Spain coach Luis Enrique at the World Cup.

“My role in the team is the same as any central defender, passing the ball, giving consistency and solidity to the team. Each player has a clear role,” said Rodri.

“I try to explore my characteristics. I help out with the ball from behind. Our opponents give us little space between the lines, so the central defender is very important in our scheme, ”he added.

“We have a specific way of playing, creating superiority from behind. Our way of playing is to provide solutions and take the ball from behind, but we know when we have to take risks and when we don’t”.