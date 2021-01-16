Spain faces the second day of the World Cup today with the obligation to win if it does not want to be left off the hook and give up even more margin with a view to the second phase, the league that will mark the future of the favorites to the medals. After being surprised by Brazil in its debut (29-29), Jordi Ribera’s selection cannot fail and for this he will have to raise his intensity level several points if he wants to beat one Poland (8:30 pm, Teledeporte) with many more resources than already on the first day, he showed that he was in optimal condition for the World Cup.

The Poles lead in group B after beat tunisia (28-30), in a match in which the almost perfect performance of Arkadiusz Moryto, with eleven goals of different invoices and from different positions. It is a team that has grown a lot in recent years after going through its particular crossing of the desert and that is currently in a second wagon of European handball. In the last European, in fact, he did not go beyond the first phase after finishing last in a group led by Slovenia and also made up of Sweden and Switzerland.

The Poles base their game on a high physical display, which will test the response of the Spanish team, which is accused of not having started the generational leap and maintaining a very high average age for what is customary in handball current. In addition to Moryto, who already left a notice at the premiere, the Rombel group stands out Gebala brothers (Maciej and Tomasz) and Michal Daszer.

Ribera’s group, apart from the proven quality that it demonstrated in the last two European Championships, has in its favor the wide experience that their players treasure, with a lot of finals and titles behind them. That memory is what tells us that this type of championship is understood as a long-distance race, and that the favorite teams go from less to more and find their optimal state at the crossroads, when the so-called ‘main round’ ends. Spain wants to reach that main draw in the best possible conditions and for that it must win this Sunday if it wants to stay alive. To recover his best version, he will have to avoid birds like the one he exhibited at the beginning against Brazil and maintain concentration during the sixty minutes. Even so, and with a version of series B, his favoritism against Poland must be more than obvious.

The match that completes the second day of group B faces Brazil with Tunisia from 6:00 p.m.