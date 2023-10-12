El Mundo: Zelensky is afraid of US aid delivery to Israel instead of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky personally attended a meeting of NATO defense ministers out of fear that the United States would stop providing assistance to the country. About it wrote El Mundo edition.

The material commented on Zelensky’s visit to the NATO meeting and emphasized that he unexpectedly arrived in Brussels. “The strange thing is that he left the country for what those below him in rank tend to do,” journalists from Spain noted.