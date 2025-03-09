The Spanish Government has made a call to the constitutional order in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the midst of the crisis opened by the president of the Serbobosnia entity of the country, the republic Srpska.

Milorad Dodik is right now sentenced to a year in jail and six of disqualification for disobeying some decisions of the international envoy that supervises the postwar agreement in Bosnia, the high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt.

As soon as he knows the sentence against Dodik, pending appeal, the Parliament of the Republic Srpska adopted a series of decrees against the functioning of state institutions Bosnias in the Republic; A set of invalidated regulations, in response, by the constitutional of the country last Friday.

In this context, for Spain “the recent actions of the authorities of the Republic Srpska” They are “contrary to the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina” and “they put the territorial integrity and stability of the country at risk, fundamental to the entire region of Western Balkans.”

Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Calls “to the full respect of institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the judicial decisions of the Constitutional Court adopted on Friday. “

“We urge all political actors to reduce the tension and to resume dialogue, for the benefit of all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina”concludes the outdoor note, published in its Social Network X.

Spain calls full respect for the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the judicial decisions of the Constitutional Court. ? pic.twitter.com/gr49wk4vmh – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation (@Maecgob) March 9, 2025