He Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, On Monday he asked that the democratic will of Venezuela be respected with “the presentation of the minutes of all the tables electoral processes to ensure fully verifiable results.”

According to the criteria of

In a message on the social network X, the head of Foreign Affairs also asked that “they be maintained calm and civility with which the election day took place.”

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was re-elected for a third consecutive term, in an election in which he obtained the 51.20 percent of the votes, According to the first official bulletin, published by the National Electoral Council.

Presidential elections in Venezuela. Photo:EFE Share

We want total transparency and that is why we (the Spanish Government) are asking for a publication of the minutes table by table.

“We want complete transparency and that is why we (the Government of Spain) ask for a publication of the minutes table by table”argued the minister in statements to the Spanish radio station BE.

“We don’t have a candidate. We want that transparency is guaranteed. The key is that publication of the data table by table to that can be verified”Albares stressed, according to this media on its website.

According to the head of Spanish diplomacy, “we are in a few moments very early stages of the electoral count; It is especially important to count “every vote, table by table.”

“It is important that everyone can have access table by table of all the data. And wait to have some minimum guarantees. What we have known are some “global data”, he commented.

He also said that “throughout the day – he said – we hope to have clearer and more democratic information.”

“Spain is working -he insisted- for a scenario in which keep calm, keep quiet and the democratic sense that prevailed yesterday during the election day. That is why Spain is going to work and that is why we are talking with our sister countries in the region and with the high representative (of the EU for Foreign Affairs“That is what guides us and what will guide us,” stressed the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares.

EFE