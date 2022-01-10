Spain will acquire the first anti-COVID pills created by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, and will regulate the prices of antigen tests, the demand for which soared over Christmas.

This was confirmed by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in an interview with the ‘SER string‘. “The Government is going to make a purchase of the COVID antivirals that Pifzer is making“said the chief executive on the PRISA station, which on the other hand assured that with the coronavirus” we are heading towards an endemic disease. “On the other hand, he said that he expects a drop in infections for the month of February.

Thus, our country will buy the first units of the first antiviral announced by Pfizer at the end of the year 2021. This is the effectiveness of the new drug announced by the North American pharmaceutical company.

How effective are Pfizer antivirals?

According to him last statement issued by Pfizer, the pill would have 89% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths by coronavirus in high-risk patients. In addition, the results of the study carried out by the company showed that it was effective against Ómicron, the latest variant of COVID-19.

On the other hand, the executive director of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, expressed last November that this antiviral “has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of COVID-19 infections and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations“.

When will they be acquired?

Pedro Sánchez confirmed the purchase of 344,000 doses to be held in the month of January. He also stressed in the aforementioned interview the importance of using a mask which, in his opinion, is “one of the most effective measures” and mentioned that Spain is a “example of inspiration around the world “ with 90% of the target population having the complete vaccination schedule.