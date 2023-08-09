The heat wave, which on its third record day this Wednesday left temperatures above 40 degrees in parts of the interior and the north of the peninsula, will extend this Thursday to the autonomous communities of the Mediterranean. We will still have to wait until the weekend to see a general thermal relief.

The extremely hot winds with suspended dust from Africa, which reached the Cantabrian coast, were to blame for breaking temperature records in Spain this Wednesday. Pending the official certification of the records, the highest values ​​had been reached in the early afternoon. Thus, the 44.1 degrees of Granada stand out, 43.3 in La Roda de Andalucía (Seville), 43.1 in Sodupe (Vizcaya), 42.9 in Granada-airport, 40.9 in Bergara (Guipúzcoa) or 37, 4 in Tama (Cantabrias). But the mercury also exceeded 40 degrees in Madrid, towns in the upper Ebro, points in Cuenca, Córdoba or Jaén.

The sunset did not improve the situation. The strong daytime insolation that heated the pavement, added to the layer of suspended African dust, will prevent the thermometers from dropping below 22 degrees in most regions during the early morning. For this reason, everything indicates that the tropical nights will still overwhelm the nights until the weekend.

On the other hand, in the early hours of Wednesday afternoon, stormy threats or dry storms began to occur in the interior of Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, the Community of Madrid, Castilla y León, the interior of Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria and southern Aragon. . The Cantabrian coast was on alert due to a gale warning.

More heat



According to José Manuel Viñas, Meteored meteorologist, this Thursday the effects of the very warm air mass will continue to be felt, although the most extreme heat will move towards the Mediterranean slope. The maximum temperatures could exceed 45 degrees in points of the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia. The heat will also intensify in some areas of eastern Andalusia, as well as in the Canary Islands.

Friday will still be a day of intense heat in the center-south of the peninsula and in the northeast, although not so extreme. According to Viñas, it could reach 44 degrees in the Guadalquivir depression and in parts of the Canary Islands it will exceed 42. In the north it will cool down with the arrival of an Atlantic front that will cloud the skies and leave some rain.

The weekend will be the end of this heat wave. The high temperatures will only affect the Canary Islands. On the other hand, the heat wave has put on guard not only the Civil Protection troops, but also the members of the forest fire brigades of all the autonomous communities. The risk of dry storms, accompanied by strong gusts of winds, raised the risk of fire.