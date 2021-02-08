Never before has Spain had such a black Monday. The country today broke its record of mortality at the weekend with 909 victims since last Friday. And that during the holidays are usually recorded in the statistics less deceased than the real ones. Despite the very high number of deaths in the last hours, this overwhelming mortality – which brought the total death toll to 62,295 people – was no surprise in the department headed by Carolina Darias, since experts expected these high figures fruit of great upturn in cases that occurred in Spain from the first week January on account of the ‘Christmas effect’ and the arrival of new strains of the coronavirus, much more contagious.

The third wave showed its harshest face in funeral homes on Monday, although the onslaught of the virus is undoubtedly losing strength. Spain totaled 47,095 cases over the weekend, the best figure in a month, chen in the Health statistics, the tsunami of new infections caused by the relaxation of measures during the holidays had not yet erupted. In just one week, infections have fallen by 69% compared to the 79,896 recorded last Monday. In just fourteen days, infections during the weekend have been reduced by half.

Three strains



The contagions went down despite the fact that the three most virulent strains are already in Spain, as confirmed this Monday by the director of the Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center (CCAES), Fernando Simón, who revealed that Health already has documented 479 cases of the British variant “although we know there are more”; two cases of the South African strain which, “with the information available to date, would not have produced any secondary cases”; and only one case of the Brazilian variant, “of a person who was quarantined from entering the airport (of Barajas), so there should not have been a transmission in our country.”

The sharp decrease in cases was translated into the fall in the cumulative incidence (AI), which fell by 83 points by two days. With today, the AI ​​has been in decline for twelve consecutive days. In fact, for the first time in a week, not one of the 19 territories (17 communities and 2 autonomous cities) had more than a thousand cases. The cumulative incidence fell in each and every one of the regions and cities.

Even so, just like Fernando Simón, the situation continues to be one of extreme alert in all territories except the Canary Islands, which with an AI of 157 cases is the only autonomy that does not exceed 250 positives per 100,000 inhabitants, the standard that sets the red zone. In fact, There were still three communities this Monday with an AI above 900 cases: the Valencian Community (994), Castilla y León (936) and La Rioja (929).

Lower the pressure



Although the incidence and especially mortality are still more than worrying, the truth is that hospital pressure, although still very high, continued to fall slightly. The number of patients with covid admitted fell to 27,739, levels that had not been seen since January 22. And the percentage of occupancy of ICU beds, the indicator that most worries specialists, fell a few tenths compared to Friday, standing at 43, 16%, a national average, however, much higher than 25% occupancy maximum recommended by international health authorities.

With this outlook, of course, Simón did not want to rule out that Spain may still face a new wave of the virus despite the vaccination campaign. «Of course there may be a fourth wave. “ the head of the CCAES affirmed forcefully, who, however, pointed out that if this new attack comes, it is likely that it will be less virulent than the previous ones, since “there will be more people immune because every week that passes there are 400,000 more people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. ‘ “The probability that a next wave will be very fast is getting smaller and smaller. We are likely to have a smaller and much slower wave, that it gives us scope to take action, “predicted the senior health officer.