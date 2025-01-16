Spain has once again broken all records in organ donation and transplantation. In 2024 they registered 6,464 transplants, which is 10% more than in 2023when it reached 5,863.

“2024 is a new year of historic figures in donation and transplant: Spain revalidates itself as a leader in organ donation“, celebrated the Minister of Health, Mónica García, during the presentation of the data at the Ministry of Health. “We are unbeatable in solidarity,” she added.

Specifically, the average in Spain is eight donors and 17 transplants per day. “It is important to reiterate that This activity is impossible to imagine for any country in the world.“García pointed out. In fact, the average donor rate in Europe is 22.9 per million inhabitants, while this figure in Spain grows to 52.6.

By CCAA, Cantabria has recorded the highest record of transplantswith a rate of 95 donors per million population. Other autonomous communities such as Navarra, Extremadura and Murcia are also notable, with more than 60 donors per million inhabitants.

Thus, the activity of kidney, liver and lung transplantation has been the highest in the history of Spain, with a total of 146,000 interventions of this type. Of them, the renal has been the most numerouslike every year, although lung cancer has grown by 30%.

Spain has also broken a record in donation in asystole, namely, transplants that are performed in cardiorespiratory arrest and that, therefore, entail high complexity. “During the shutdown, the organs are left without blood flow and lose viability. These are hearts that have stopped beating in a donor and start beating again in a recipient. It is a fight against time, but we have managed to beat historical highs and at No country in the world reaches our rate,” added the general director of the National Transplant Organization, Beatriz Domínguez-Gil.