The hospitalized shoot almost 20,000 people Some sanitarians transfer a patient. / RC

The epidemiological situation is becoming extremely serious. Never before in the pandemic Spain had broken its ceiling in infections and in the accumulated incidence simultaneously. Until today. The country, in what is probably the blackest day since the outbreak of the coronavirus, registered 40,197 new infections in just 24 hours and saw how the national cumulative incidence (AI) in a single day went from 522 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 575.