MADRID. The Moliere French high school in Zaragoza and at least two other private schools in the Aragon region have received reports of the presence of explosives in the centers, report investigative sources cited by The Vanguard. The alert to the French High School arrived via email delivered during the night to the institute's secretariat. From the center they reported the warning to both the police, the French embassy and the families, so that they did not take the students to school. According to the police sources consulted, the reports of bombs made electronically also to the private school are being verified Schoolhouse et al British College of Aragon, where however lessons are held regularly. From the first investigations it could be false alarms.

According to Diary of Aragonme too'English institute of Movera, in Aragon, was evicted as a precaution due to a bomb threat received via email. While other bomb alerts present in the school would have affected institutes in various Spanish cities. In particular, three school centers in the province of Pontevedra (Galicia) and one in that of Alicanteaccording to Civil Guard sources cited by ABC and at least two in Catalonia, according to the Mossos d'Escuadra, the Catalan police. National police sources confirmed toHandle that from the checks carried out by personnel specialized in the deactivation of explosives (Tedax) in the schools concerned, these are false alarms. An investigation was opened and coordinated by the General Information Commissionerate, specialized in counter-terrorism, to identify the origin of the threats and whether it was a coordinated action aimed at some specific objective.