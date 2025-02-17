The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published this last Saturday the order that prohibits public companies and entities, within three months, to make commercial calls through mobile phones, and that includes measures to avoid the scams of impersonation of identity by mobile telephony or messaging (SMS).

This means that from next June 7 The Public Telephone Network of Spain All those calls or SMS that come from abroad, But they identify with a Spanish number will be blocked as a measure to end the supplantation and fraud of this type of communication routes.

As we said this is part of the New regulations of the Ministry for Digital Transformation which seeks to return confidence to the public telephone network. The final intention is to complicate and ideally eradicate falsification of the identification number, That is, when your phone marks you that it is a Spanish number or that belongs to a legitimate company or institution, but that is actually fraud.

And it is that cybercriminals already have a computer level and access to technologies with which they can impersonate those who want in a very realistic way. Known as spoofing, this technique It affects both calls and SMSand from the government they have taken two main measures to combat it and end it once and for all.

NUMBER NO VALIDA

The first of the measures will be to end calls that are identified with non -existent numbers, And for this, each call will go through a series of filters that must validate it before arriving at the recipient. For a call or SMS to be considered valid or “legal”, the number must adjust to the numerical pattern defined in the National Numbering Planat the same time you will have to Belong to a range assigned by the CNMC to an operator and a client.

All those who do not appear in the CNMC database will be blocked.

Numbers of foreign origin that pass through a Spanish one

The other of the main measures is that as of that date, the operators will have to rPut those calls and messages from abroad, but use a Spanish number. It should be noted that there is a Exception for calls caused by Spanish mobile lines that are abroadwhere each operator knows which foreign network provides roaming coverage in their country of origin and will continue to allow entry from these networks.

These measures are added to others as, Companies can only use the numbers that begin by +800 and +900 And in this way it will appear in calls such as the number of customer service, to easily identify spam. Like the banks will begin to use the alias so that their customers identify when they are sending them an SMS.