A few hours before the arrest in Catalonia of a singer accused of having mocked the monarchy, a girl dressed in blue in a cemetery in Madrid vindicated with military tones the Francoist brigade that fought alongside Hitler’s troops. While insulting the Jewish people, his “comrades” raised their arms in perfect nazi choreography. In another corner of that panorama, an already minority sector of the Catalan citizenry repeated government last Sunday in an election that won, in its own way, the xenophobic and medievalist extreme right of the Vox party that went from zero to 11 seats in the regional parliament .

The arrested artist, rapper Pablo Hasél, had been sentenced to nine months in prison for insulting King Emeritus Juan Carlos, who in recent years he has done everything possible and with excess to be questioned and reviled. The arrest and conviction, a sanction more typical of other borders, would appear consistent with those winds that would signal an extreme turn in the peninsula. Hasél, a provocateur, for many unpleasant, although it is their right, it is the first musician imprisoned in Spain since the end of the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. His arrest triggered a wave of violence in the country.

The entire episode indicates that stripes have been run that should not be violated. And this happens during the management of a government made up of a socialist party, which is that of the founding history of Spanish modernity, and an organization, Podemos, of a populist and bombastic leftist narrative. But beware, this is not just a Spanish problem.

The notion, defended by many analysts and academics, that there would be an auspicious reversal of the authoritarian modes that spread throughout the world in the past decade, seems to be finding its limits. Also the most recent idea, regarding that the coronavirus pandemic causes the moderation of societies to rely on more predictable or efficient governments than on the bet of adventurers.

The president of the Spanish government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez dpa

The retreat of Alernative für Deutschland (AFD), the ultra cousins ​​of Vox in Bavaria, today the second political force in Germany, or the withdrawal until recently of the sovereignist Matteo Salvini in Italy, seemed to confirm that vision. Angela Merkel, the tough leader of the adjustment in the ‘2000, became different and even more necessary in the face of the disease. Joe Biden’s victory, seen from the size of the popular vote that elected him, has also responded to that need for more consistent guidance after Donald Trump’s declining journey.

Social debt

Some of those beneficial effects persist. But the problem is that the social debt has only grown enormous undermining confidence in the present and the future and in particular in the political directions. And that is where you should look to understand what is happening today.

History provides some mirrors. The concentration of income that was produced by the global convulsions of almost three decades ago was the factor of a radical change on the planet that generated, among other consequences, Extremist political alternatives and the spread of populism right or left. That phenomenon is the one that now flutters ominously multiplied by the crisis associated with the disease.

The political survival exhibited by Trump, who has just overcome his second impeachment, is closely linked to that scenario. The former president continues to channel the frustration of a huge legion of Americans that it’s the same process that brought him to power four years ago and that Biden will need time to reverse, if he can. Meanwhile, this scenario persists to such an extent that polls indicate that a majority of the Republican electorate downplays the assault by ultra-right, xenophobic and racist gangs, of the Capitol on January 6. And they still hold the inconsistent story of a hatched election.

The second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias. EFE / Fernando Alvarado

Trump It is both Vox in Spain, as the German AFD or the extreme right of the League Italian that, together with the troops of Silvio Berlusconi or the neo-fascism of Fratelli d’Italia, are today the most important electoral force in that country, with guaranteed victory in any electoral scenario.

These economic and social contradictions of the last decades are also in the background of the renewed independence impetus in Catalonia, which has returned to the front pages, without ever having completely left, due to Sunday’s election. In that election, socialism won, but power by parliamentary alliances will be retained by the secessionists.

The Catalan desire for independence is centenary, and has as its main emerging the war of secession of 1714 that canceled the cultural and national rights of that people. But the point in recent history is another. It refers to the extent to which this epic has been exploited by sectors that, many of them, have never had a relationship with that past or have cared little about those claims.

The debacle of the so-called eurosur, from Portugal to Greece, from 2009 fermented a wave of indignation due to the drowning that transferred the costs of the global crisis of the previous year to the social group. Jobs were lost, the discipline of debt repayment was broken, many ended up losing their homes, people committed suicide in Rome, Barcelona or Madrid and some countries went bankrupt as was evident in the case of Greece. Spain was also in a swamp whose magnitude explained the emergence of new political forces that smoothed out the bipartisanship that reigned there since approximately the end of the Franco regime.

The Catalan scene

In this scenario, at the beginning of the last decade, the Catalan right-wing executive, pressured by the same debacle throughout the country, sought that the newly arrived conservative national government of Mariano Rajoy agreed to grant autonomy your own collection agency and manage your taxes. The proposal was made in Madrid by the then Catalan president Artur Mas, a leader who came from the political brotherhood of the conservative nationalist and also corrupt Jordi Pujol, the same seedbed from which the controversial former regional president Carles Puigdemont emerged, curiously claimed as a pair by the ineffable Latin American progress.

Rapper Pablo Hasel.

The idea involved modifying in their favor the co-participation of a region at that time with the largest GDP in the country. Rajoy rejected the demand outright. He was not going to give up an inch of his collecting power in the middle of this disaster. The reaction of the Catalan executive was to remove the pro-independence flags from the chests to justify, in the dispute with the central government, the adjustments that were plummeting the population.

The Puigdemont government, which succeeded Mas, was one of those who took advantage of this alibi and it was clear that it backed the banks’ offensive to take their homes from people who, due to the crisis, could not afford their loans and who neither even on the street they escaped from those debts. Not coincidentally, the Diada, the national holiday of September 11 that recalls the fall of Barcelona in that war of 1714, became a massive political event in 2012, precisely the year that Mas attempted his failed fiscal pact with Madrid and that he joined in that huge demonstration to advance the elections and renew the mandate.

Spain emerged from the deep well of the crisis during Rajoy’s administration at the cost of an internal transformation that it demolished large chunks of the welfare state and basic social balances. A fact of how things were done is revealed by statistics from the time of the OECD, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It maintains that Spain was the third among its members with the highest range of temporary employment, 26.1%, followed by Poland and Colombia. A Unicef ​​study also recalled at that time that the peninsula occupied the same third place in the level of child poverty within the European community, only followed by Romania and Greece.

In these numbers is the reason for the political demolition of the PP, the atomization of political parties, and the emergence of expressions that sought to channel social rejection, as before Podemos and now the Vox party. By the way, obedient to the old rule that necessity is heretical, both the PSOE of President Pedro Sánchez, and Podemos of Pablo Iglesias, worked a significant debt with that ultra formation, the other lines that crossed. Last January, the government managed to avoid an abyss such as the one that led to the dissolution of Giuseppe Conte’s executive in Italy with the life preserver that gave him that training.

It was about the law to channel financial aid practically free of reimbursement that the European Union has arranged for the countries most affected by the pandemic, the same resources whose administrative control generated the Italian collapse. In the Spanish case, 140 billion euros about which there is still no total clarity on how they will be distributed.

The law had already been approved but it did not have parliamentary ratification but it did not gather enough support either because the Catalans of the center-left independence party Esquerra Republicana (ERC) changed their vote and abandoned the ruling coalition. That turn had Sunday’s election in its sights. The ERC did not want to give up votes, remaining glued to the government that it blamed for the imprisonment of its leaders. The ultra-rightists of Vox, the third Spanish political force, covered the space left by the Catalans and saved the Sánchez and Iglesias coalition and, especially, the destination of the resources to be defined.

