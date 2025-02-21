18:56
What happened? What time !!!! And there was no penalty ?????
Vicky López fell when he was alone to finish off the empty door … you have to see the repetition …
18:55
Stretch is Spainaaaaaaaaaa
There are already two right -wing arrivals with attempts from Centro de Mariona but they are fortune
18:52
Very well placed Belgium in defense
The line is clear and marks. They know the quality of Spain
18:49
Min 2 First occasion in Belgium
Loss of ball from Spain in the center of the country
18:47
PIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII PITA FRIDA KLARLUND and start the gameooooooooooooo
It moves Spainaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
18:42
The two teams jump to the playing field
They form on the pitch and sound the national hymns. First that of Belgium
18:40
The warm -up ended !!!! All prepared
This is about to start !!!!!
18:27
The two teams already heat up
There is a quarter of an hour to start the meeting
18:26
Belgium, a complicated rival
The Belgian selection is the number 19 of the world. It is presented at the Ciutat of Valencia with three victories in a row and four matches followed without losing. Elisabet Gunnarsdottir It starts its stage on the bench of the National Team. “We have to get the parties control, I want that to be our identity,” he said in his presentation after winning titles in Iceland and Sweden
18:21
Spain is already in the Ciutat of Valencia
Relaxed atmosphere among the players of Montse Tomé
18:19
Jenni Hermoso has not been summoned for this party
The player has also been currently for the trial against Rubiales for her unseeled kiss
18:18
Complicated moment
It should not be obvious that the game arrives with the back of the trial to Rubiales after the kiss not spoiled to Jenni Hermosos in the World Cup final and also after the touch of Mapi León to Daniuela Caracas during the last Catalan derby
18:17
Enough atmosphere in the stands
There is a desire for football and seeing the selection
18:16
What do you think of the eleven of Spain?
Several novelties. Cata Coll returns to the goal after the last two titles of Sullastres. Leila Ouahabi is also a starter after several calls outside the selection, Sheila leaves Ona Batlle and Alba Redondo on the bench will be the reference in attack in a field that knows well
18:14
Who arbitrates today?
Main referee: Frida Klarlund (Denmark)
Assistant 1: Fie Bruun
Assistant 2: Katrine Stensholm
4th referee: Frederikke Lydia Søkjær
18:12
Who is on the bench?
The Bench of Spain: Nanclares (PS), Sullastres (PS), Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Athenea, Lucía García, Cristina Martín-Prieto, María Méndez, Maite Oroz, Salma and Maite Zubieta.
The Belgium bench: Bastiaen (PS), Lichtfus (PS), Blom, from Caigny, Delacauw, Deloose, De Neve, Destruyer, Dhont, Iliano, Mertens and Van Kerkhoven
18:10
We also have the eleven of Belgium
This is Elisabet Gunnarsdottir’s bet: Evrard; Janssens, Tsysiak, Kees, Cayman; Toloba, Vanhaevermaet, Missipo; Wullaert, Eurlings and Janssen
18:07
Missing more than half an hour to start the game
What do you think of Montse’s eleven?
18:04
The groups of the League A
Group 1: Austria, Germany, Netherlands and Scotland
Group 2: France, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland
Group 3: Belgium, England, Spain and Portugal
Group 4: Denmark, Italy, Sweden and Wales
18:02
The format of this edition
In League A, in which this Spain, there are four groups of four teams each who will play among them round trip: six games in total. The champion of each group will play the semifinals by single match.
17:58
Soccer is also solidarity
Tribute to the victims for the catastrophe caused by the Dana
17:57
Emotive party for the victims of the Dana
It has been no coincidence that Spain has chosen the Valencia stage for its debut in the tournament
17:56
Spain premieres today t -shirt
They will wear the world champions logo and the nations league
17:56
We already have eleven from Spain
This is the eleven of Montse I took: Cata Coll; Sheila, Paredes, Laia Aleixandri, Leila Ouahabi; Tere Abelleira, Aitana Bonmatí, Vicky; Mariona, Alba Redondo and Claudia Pina
17:53
THE SPAIN GROUP
In addition to Belgium, the group of four selections is completed by Portugal and England, which play on this first day among them at 8:45 p.m.
17:50
Return the Nations League!
Very good afternoon and welcome to the Ciutat stadium in Valencia, where the Spanish team will face Belgium in the defense of the Nations League title. First tournament game
