18:56 What happened? What time !!!! And there was no penalty ????? Vicky López fell when he was alone to finish off the empty door … you have to see the repetition …

18:55 Stretch is Spainaaaaaaaaaa There are already two right -wing arrivals with attempts from Centro de Mariona but they are fortune

18:52 Very well placed Belgium in defense The line is clear and marks. They know the quality of Spain

18:49 Min 2 First occasion in Belgium Loss of ball from Spain in the center of the country

18:47 PIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII PITA FRIDA KLARLUND and start the gameooooooooooooo It moves Spainaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

18:42 The two teams jump to the playing field They form on the pitch and sound the national hymns. First that of Belgium

18:40 The warm -up ended !!!! All prepared This is about to start !!!!!

18:27 The two teams already heat up There is a quarter of an hour to start the meeting

18:26 Belgium, a complicated rival The Belgian selection is the number 19 of the world. It is presented at the Ciutat of Valencia with three victories in a row and four matches followed without losing. Elisabet Gunnarsdottir It starts its stage on the bench of the National Team. “We have to get the parties control, I want that to be our identity,” he said in his presentation after winning titles in Iceland and Sweden

18:21 Spain is already in the Ciutat of Valencia Relaxed atmosphere among the players of Montse Tomé

18:19 Jenni Hermoso has not been summoned for this party The player has also been currently for the trial against Rubiales for her unseeled kiss

18:18 Complicated moment It should not be obvious that the game arrives with the back of the trial to Rubiales after the kiss not spoiled to Jenni Hermosos in the World Cup final and also after the touch of Mapi León to Daniuela Caracas during the last Catalan derby

18:17 Enough atmosphere in the stands There is a desire for football and seeing the selection

18:16 What do you think of the eleven of Spain? Several novelties. Cata Coll returns to the goal after the last two titles of Sullastres. Leila Ouahabi is also a starter after several calls outside the selection, Sheila leaves Ona Batlle and Alba Redondo on the bench will be the reference in attack in a field that knows well

18:14 Who arbitrates today? Main referee: Frida Klarlund (Denmark) Assistant 1: Fie Bruun Assistant 2: Katrine Stensholm 4th referee: Frederikke Lydia Søkjær

18:12 Who is on the bench? The Bench of Spain: Nanclares (PS), Sullastres (PS), Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Athenea, Lucía García, Cristina Martín-Prieto, María Méndez, Maite Oroz, Salma and Maite Zubieta. The Belgium bench: Bastiaen (PS), Lichtfus (PS), Blom, from Caigny, Delacauw, Deloose, De Neve, Destruyer, Dhont, Iliano, Mertens and Van Kerkhoven

18:10 We also have the eleven of Belgium This is Elisabet Gunnarsdottir’s bet: Evrard; Janssens, Tsysiak, Kees, Cayman; Toloba, Vanhaevermaet, Missipo; Wullaert, Eurlings and Janssen

18:07 Missing more than half an hour to start the game What do you think of Montse’s eleven?

18:04 The groups of the League A Group 1: Austria, Germany, Netherlands and Scotland Group 2: France, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland Group 3: Belgium, England, Spain and Portugal Group 4: Denmark, Italy, Sweden and Wales

18:02 The format of this edition In League A, in which this Spain, there are four groups of four teams each who will play among them round trip: six games in total. The champion of each group will play the semifinals by single match.

17:58 Soccer is also solidarity Tribute to the victims for the catastrophe caused by the Dana

17:57 Emotive party for the victims of the Dana It has been no coincidence that Spain has chosen the Valencia stage for its debut in the tournament

17:56 Spain premieres today t -shirt They will wear the world champions logo and the nations league

17:56 We already have eleven from Spain This is the eleven of Montse I took: Cata Coll; Sheila, Paredes, Laia Aleixandri, Leila Ouahabi; Tere Abelleira, Aitana Bonmatí, Vicky; Mariona, Alba Redondo and Claudia Pina

17:53 THE SPAIN GROUP In addition to Belgium, the group of four selections is completed by Portugal and England, which play on this first day among them at 8:45 p.m.