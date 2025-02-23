29 – 33

Triple by Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica]

29 – 30

1st Personal Fack in Joel Parra attack [España] About Thijs de Ridder

29 – 30

Josep Puerto [España] Triple fails

29 – 30

Rubén Guerrero [España] Steal the ball to Jo van Buggenhout

29 – 30

Josep Puerto Triple [España] With Xabi López-Arostegui’s assistance

26 – 30

Exhausted possession

26 – 30

The ball goes out.

26 – 30

Thijs de Ridder [Bélgica] The triple fails for a Joel Parra cap.

26 – 30

Xabi López-Arostegui [España] Light the second free kick

25 – 30

Xabi López-Arostegui [España] Light the first free kick

24 – 30

3rd Missing Kevin Tomb [Bélgica] About Xabi López-Arostegui when he launched two.

24 – 30

Triple by Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica] With Loïc Schwartz assistance

24 – 27

Xabi López-Arostegui [España] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Kevin Tomb.

24 – 27

Jo van Buggenhout [Bélgica] Triple fails. The ball goes out.

24 – 27

Thijs de Ridder [Bélgica] The basket fails. The offensive rebound is for Kevin Tomb

24 – 27

Mario Saint-Supery [España] He commits his second personal fault about Kevin Tomb

24 – 27

Thijs de Ridder [Bélgica] The basket fails. The offensive rebound is for Jo van Buggenhout

24 – 27

Jo van Buggenhout [Bélgica] Triple fails. The offensive rebound is for Thijs de Ridder

24 – 27

Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica] Xabi López-Arostegui steals the ball

24 – 27

Loïc Schwartz basket [Bélgica]

24 – 25

Josep Puerto [España] Send the ball out after a fight for rebound

24 – 25

Joel Parra [España] Triple fails

24 – 25

Josep Puerto [España] Triple fails. The offensive rebound is for Xabi López-Arostegui

24 – 25

Loïc Schwartz [Bélgica] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Izan Almansa.

24 – 25

Rafa Villar [España] Short pass and the ball goes out.

24 – 25

Xabi López-Arostegui basket [España]

22 – 25

Jo van Buggenhout [Bélgica] Send the ball out after a fight for rebound

22 – 25

Loïc Schwartz [Bélgica] Triple fails

22 – 25

Josep Puerto [España] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Jean-Marc Mwema.

22 – 25

Start of the third quarter

22 – 25

End of the second quarter. Rest

22 – 25

Hugo González [España] The basket fails

22 – 25

Hugo González rebound [España] after having failed his second free kick

22 – 25

Hugo González [España] Light the first free kick

21 – 25

Kevin Tomb [Bélgica] He commits his second personal fault about Hugo González

21 – 25

Hugo González [España] Triple fails. The offensive rebound is for Izan Almansa

21 – 25

The ball goes out.

21 – 25

Hugo González [España] The tray fails for a Kevin tomb cap

21 – 25

Miquel saved [España] Steal the ball to Jean-Marc Mwema

21 – 25

Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica] I steal the ball from Izan Almansa

21 – 25

Ridder Thijs basket [Bélgica]

21 – 23

Loïc Schwartz [Bélgica] Triple fails. The offensive rebound is for Thijs de Ridder

21 – 23

Mate of Izan Almansa [España] With Miquel’s assistance saved

19 – 23

Noah Meeusen [Bélgica] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Josep Puerto.

19 – 23

First personal lack of Hugo González [España] About Kevin Tomb

19 – 23

Miquel saved [España] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for Thijs de Ridder.

19 – 23

Kevin tomb mate [Bélgica] with Jean-Marc Mwema’s assistance

19 – 21

Time-out

19 – 21

Izan Almansa basket [España] With Xabi López-Arostegui’s assistance

17 – 21

Thijs de Ridder [Bélgica] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for Izan Almansa.

17 – 21

Mario Saint-Supery [España] Light the second free kick

16 – 21

Mario Saint-Supery [España] Fourse the 1st free kick

16 – 21

1st personal lack of Jo van Buggenhout [Bélgica] About Mario Saint-Supery when he threw two.

16 – 21

Miquel saved [España] Rajs de Ridder steals the ball

16 – 21

Xabi López-Arostegui [España] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for Thijs de Ridder.

16 – 21

Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Izan Almansa.

16 – 21

Mario Saint-Supery [España] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for Thijs de Ridder.

16 – 21

Mario Saint-Supery [España] He steals the ball to Kevin Tomb

16 – 21

Mario Saint-Supery [España] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for Kevin Tomb.

16 – 21

Miquel saved [España] Triple fails. The offensive rebound is for Mario Saint-Supery

16 – 21

Triple by Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica]

16 – 18

Santiago Yusta [España] He commits his second personal fault about Jean-Marc Mwema

16 – 18

Xabi López-Arostegui [España] Light the second free kick

15 – 18

Xabi López-Arostegui [España] Light the first free kick

14 – 18

1st Loïc Schwartz Personal Fack [Bélgica] About Xabi López-Arostegui when he launched two.

14 – 18

Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica] The tray fails. The defensive rebound is for Miquel saved.

14 – 18

Izan Almansa [España] Send the ball out after a fight for rebound

14 – 18

Simon Buysse [Bélgica] Triple fails

14 – 18

Jo van Buggenhout [Bélgica] Triple fails. The offensive rebound is for Jean-Marc Mwema

14 – 18

Miquel saved [España] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Jo van Buggenhout.

14 – 18

Thijs de Ridder [Bélgica] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Xabi López-Arostegui.

14 – 18

Xabi López-Arostegui bomb [España]

12 – 18

Simon Buysse [Bélgica] Triple fails. The ball goes out.

12 – 18

Xabi López-Arostegui [España] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for Kevin Tomb.

12 – 18

Thijs de Ridder [Bélgica] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for Miquel saved.

12 – 18

Thijs de Ridder [Bélgica] Triple fails. The offensive rebound is for Simon Buysse

12 – 18

The ball goes out after a bad pass from Santiago Yusta [España]

12 – 18

2nd Personal Missing in Andy Van Vliet [Bélgica] About Rafa Villar

12 – 18

Rafa Villar [España] The 2nd free kick fails

12 – 18

Rafa Villar [España] Light the first free kick

11 – 18

2nd Personal Macking in Archance Izaw Balavie [Bélgica] About Rafa Villar

11 – 18

Siebe Ledegen [Bélgica] He commits his second personal fault about Santiago Yusta

11 – 18

Siebe Ledegen basket [Bélgica]

13 – 16

Xabi López-Arostegui tray [España]

11 – 16

Andy Van Vliet Triple [Bélgica] with noah meeusen assistance

11 – 13

Rubén Guerrero [España] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for Archange Izaw Balavie.

11 – 13

Santiago Yusta [España] The tray fails. The offensive rebound is for Rubén Guerrero

11 – 13

FIRST PERSONAL MACIL OF ARCHANGE IZAW BOLAVIE [Bélgica] About Santiago Yusta

11 – 13

Andy Van Vliet basket [Bélgica] with noah meeusen assistance

11 – 11

Start of the second quarter

11 – 11

End of the first quarter

11 – 11

Loïc Schwartz [Bélgica] Triple fails

11 – 11

Mario Saint-Supery’s first personal lack [España] About Noah Meeusen

11 – 11

Sergi Martínez [España] The basket fails, but Rubén Guerrero performs a palm and manages to score.

9 – 11

Mario Saint-Supery [España] The basket fails. The offensive rebound is for Sergi Martínez

9 – 11

Archangel Izaw Basla [Bélgica] With Loïc Schwartz assistance

9 – 9

Josep Puerto [España] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for Andy van Vliet.

9 – 9

Loïc Schwartz [Bélgica] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Rubén Guerrero.

9 – 9

Eric Vila’s arbiter [España]

9 – 9

Josep Puerto [España] Steal the ball to Noah Meeusen

9 – 9

Hugo González [España] The tray fails. The defensive rebound is for Noah Meeusen.

9 – 9

Archange Izaw Balavie [Bélgica] The basket fails for a plug by Mario Saint-Supery

9 – 9

Eric Vila [España] Light the second free kick

8 – 9

Eric Vila [España] Light the first free kick

7 – 9

1st Fack of Andy Van Vliet [Bélgica] About Eric Vila when he launched two.

7 – 9

First personal lack of Siebe Ledegen [Bélgica] About Hugo González

7 – 9

Mario Saint-Supery [España] Steal the ball to Noah Meeusen

7 – 9

Thijs de Ridder [Bélgica] Triple fails. The offensive rebound is for Archange Izaw Balavie

7 – 9

Josep Puerto [España] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Loïc Schwartz.

7 – 9

Exhausted possession

7 – 9

Mario Saint-Supery [España] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Jean-Marc Mwema.

7 – 9

Kevin tomb mate [Bélgica] with noah meeusen assistance

7 – 7

Eric Vila [España] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for Thijs de Ridder.

7 – 7

Loïc Schwartz [Bélgica] Short pass and the ball goes out.

7 – 7

Loïc Schwartz [Bélgica] The triple fails, but Jean-Marc Mwema performs a palm and manages to score.

7 – 5

Time-out

7 – 5

Eric Vila [España] Short pass and the ball goes out.

7 – 5

First personal lack of Santiago Yusta [España] About Loïc Schwartz

7 – 5

Josep Puerto Basket [España]

5 – 5

Jean-Marc tray Mwema [Bélgica]

5 – 3

Santiago Yusta [España] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for Kevin Tomb.

5 – 3

Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Santiago Yusta.

5 – 3

Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica] Triple fails. The offensive rebound is for Thijs de Ridder

5 – 3

Xabi López-Arostegui [España] He commits his second personal fault about Jean-Marc Mwema

5 – 3

Thijs de Ridder [Bélgica] Triple fails

5 – 3

Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica] Roba Villar steals the ball

5 – 3

Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Izan Almansa.

5 – 3

The referee whistles Xabi López-Arostegui [España]

5 – 3

The ball goes out after a bad pass from Jo van Buggenhout [Bélgica]

5 – 3

Thijs de Ridder [Bélgica] Steal the ball to Santiago Yusta

5 – 3

Triple by Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica]

5 – 0

First personal lack of Xabi López-Arostegui [España] About Kevin Tomb

5 – 0

Triple by Joel Parra [España] After a counterattack, with Rafa Villar assistance

2 – 0

1st Personal Missing in Thijs Attack of Ridder [Bélgica] About Xabi López-Arostegui

2 – 0

Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica] Roba Villar steals the ball

2 – 0

The ball goes out after a bad pass from Loïc Schwartz [Bélgica]

2 – 0

Exhausted possession

2 – 0

Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica] Short pass and the ball goes out.

2 – 0

Kevin Tomb [Bélgica] About Izan Almansa

2 – 0

The ball goes out after a bad pass from Kevin Tomb [Bélgica]

2 – 0

Jean-Marc Mwema [Bélgica] Steal the ball to Santiago Yusta

2 – 0

Kevin Tomb [Bélgica] Send the ball out after a fight for rebound

2 – 0

Thijs de Ridder [Bélgica] Triple fails

2 – 0

Santiago Yusta tray [España]

0 – 0

Start of the game