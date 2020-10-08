The lack of effective treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus, the end of the alarm state and the transmission of the virus by people who do not present symptoms reduce the surveillance and control capacity of conventional epidemiological systems. For these reasons, and given the effectiveness of the experiments started in Valencia and other cities, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition has commissioned the public group Tragsa to carry out an urgent analysis to “control the presence of microbiological contamination in continental waters, particularly in urban waste and bathing areas, in order to identify the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus ”.

According to the technical specifications of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, the coronavirus detection campaign, which has a budget of 1,988,165 euros, has data from the wastewater treatment plants of “all the Spanish river basin districts” and gives priority to those that “contain effluents from hospitals, tourist areas or airports.”

The work is based on the investigations already carried out that show “how a concentration of the virus in the wastewater before its treatment can be an important indicator of possible outbreaks of the disease.” Although there is no evidence that the virus maintains its ability to infect water already treated, the Tragsa commission considers necessary “the analysis of the use of reclaimed water in those municipalities with insufficient purification treatments or in sections of rivers, lakes or reservoirs that can be used for bathing ”.

“Bathing water areas with a high potential for users have been selected to study the possible effects of the virus on these waters. This study is complementary to the control in treatment plants, to reinforce an adequate evaluation of the existing risk ”, explains the ministry.

The program, in which the ministries of Health, Innovation (through the CSIC) and Transport (with the Cedex center) also participate, will add, to the data already provided by the water companies, those obtained in the new sampling points , which “are being finalized and it is expected that they will begin to provide information in early July.” It will not only focus on the detection of direct indicators of the coronavirus but will also analyze the presence of somatic coliphages and E.coli, bacteria that are indicators of fecal contamination. Control of E.coli It is usual to “better characterize the waters”, but the ministry adds that, “in this case, it will also serve to find a possible relationship with the work of the treatment plants.” A recent Harvard University study used Internet searches for diarrhea to add them to other parameters as a possible indication of a coronavirus outbreak.

The selection of priority areas for analysis will be made “based on the degree of impact of the coronavirus and the risk of new outbreaks.” In the same way, in addition to the aforementioned indicators (traces of coronavirus, coliphages and E.coli), other parameters will be added that may be related to covid or that allow identifying the origin of new cases.

“In order to guarantee the return to the new normality, it is essential to start these works as soon as possible,” the ministry warns in the statement with which it designates the Tragsa group for the immediate implementation of the analysis campaign. The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Alfonso Morán, has confirmed that the order is already effective.

Morán explained that the network adds, to the stations that are already monitoring, data from two or three strategic points indicated by each autonomous community. “An analysis will be carried out every week and we want to extend the tests for nine months,” Morán details.

Several capitals and Spanish communities, such as Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville, Murcia, Navarra or Asturias, already carry out water studies to track the coronavirus. Although the World Health Organization and the Higher Council for Scientific Research have already determined that the pathogen does not survive in treatment plants or is transmitted through sewage systems, with or without treatment, SARS-CoV-2 leaves a trace of its presence in sewage, like many other viruses. This footprint does not have the capacity for infection due to the type of envelope of the new coronavirus, which makes it less stable in the environment and more susceptible to disinfection treatments. In this way, against more resistant pathogens, such as non-enveloped human enterics and with known transmission by water (adenovirus, norovirus, rotavirus and hepatitis A), the cause of covid is sensitive to the increase in temperature, low PH, the UV radiation and common disinfectants.

“The interest in studying wastewater lies in the fact that it is a very good tool for conducting epidemiological studies, determining the degree of prevalence of covid and anticipating possible outbreaks of the disease,” says the manager of the association of public operators of water (Aeopas), Luis Babiano, who has convened next Tuesday a meeting on covid management in sanitation and purification systems.

According to Babiano, “the commitment of public managers to health has been redoubled given the usefulness of water analysis for the epidemiological monitoring and control of this pandemic.” “We can assess the current state and its evolution by preparing an epidemiological map that combines our results with those from clinical diagnoses and other indicators of interest, such as socioeconomic and environmental”, he explains.

The case of Seville

On March 11, shortly before the start of the state of alarm, in the province of Seville only a dozen cases of covid had been registered, according to the epidemiological controls of Health. “However, we had already detected the presence of the virus throughout the metropolitan area,” says Jaime Palop, CEO of the water company of the city and 11 municipalities (Emasesa), which serves 16% of the population Andalusian. “Right now it is not detected in any of the 52 analysis points,” says Palop.

“The coronavirus has moved us forward. Before we focused on management, on more efficient and profitable systems, but the pandemic has given us a new vision of how we can act in areas of health and quality of life ”, sums up the manager”.

In this sense, Palop affirms that they already have a research project underway with the University of Córdoba to analyze possible mutations of the virus and other pathogens that may arise: “We are going to leave the monitoring network active because it has been shown that wastewater they are a thermometer of the health of the population ”.

