After almost 10 months of pandemic in Spain, the first doses of the vaccine against covid-19, developed by the laboratories Pfizer and BioNTech, have begun to reach the population most at risk: the elderly who live in residences and their caregivers. A puncture in the arm of Araceli Hidalgo, 96 years old, this Sunday opened the ban at the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara. Behind her, Josefa in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Antonio in Granada, Nieves in Santiago de Compostela and several thousand more followed in her footsteps. The first advance advance of vaccines (9,750 doses) arrived this Sunday in time and form to all communities and, in the next 12 weeks, another 4.6 million doses will be distributed to immunize almost 2.3 million people. However, that light at the end of the tunnel is, for now, just a flash and the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, asked “not to lower our guard.” The evolution of the epidemic does not accompany and the threat of a third wave clouds the celebration of the start of vaccination. “We are facing the beginning of the end, but there are months ahead that will not be easy,” Illa warned.

The titanic effort of the scientific community and “an unprecedented mobilization of resources”, recalled the minister, has made it possible to obtain a vaccine in record time, just one year after the new virus that has turned the world upside down began to circulate . “We are at the beginning of the end. The principle is the vaccine and the purpose is to immunize all Spaniards, to defeat the virus, ”the minister assured.

The government will distribute 350,000 weekly doses equitably among the communities. The Pfizer vaccine, which is 95% effective, requires a second dose at 21 days and the person will not be immunized until 28 days after the first injection. Immunizations will be free and voluntary.

The scenario envisaged by the Government in the medium term is that several vaccines coexist at the same time. In addition to that of Pfizer and BioNTech, the European Medicines Agency (EMA, for its acronym in English), plans to give its opinion on the immunization of the modern pharmaceutical company on January 6 and everything indicates that the decision will be favorable. Illa also recalled that there are two other vaccines – AstraZeneca-Oxford and Janssen – under review at the EMA. Apart from the users and workers of residences, health personnel and large dependents, who will be vaccinated in a first phase, the Government has not specified how the immunization order will continue or the logistical deployment to do so. The Executive has only advanced that between May and June it will have immunized between 15 and 20 million Spaniards.

However, there is still a long way to go until the goal of vaccinating the entire population is reached. To begin with, because the vaccines will arrive with a dropper, especially at the beginning, and the meantime seems complicated: the pandemic does not give truce and the infections are rebounding again. The accumulated incidence in Spain has once again exceeded the threshold of one of the extreme risk indicators stipulated by Health of 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, and this Thursday stood at 266. “Prudence,” Illa insisted.

In addition, the hospital pressure, with 10,744 people admitted for covid-19 (more than 1,900 in intensive care), persists and assuming an increase in infections with such a high base occupation, would further stress an already exhausted health system. “The data is worrying. There is a change in trend that occurred last week. We came from five weeks of decline and this was interrupted “, said Illa,” due to the relaxation of the measures at the beginning of December. “

Epidemiologists already take for granted a more aggressive spike in infections after Christmas due to the increase in social interaction. “The trend of cases does not follow an uncontrolled rise, but it does not fall. If it goes up very fast and gets out of control, it will be hard ”, says Toni Trilla, head of Preventive Medicine at Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. The rebound, in fact, could also take its toll on the vaccination campaign. “We are used to vaccinating in the midst of an expansive wave, as with the flu. But the campaign would be complicated because those who are experiencing the disease would have to wait to get vaccinated, “he adds.

Prudence

Health authorities and experts recall that protection measures, such as a mask or social distance, will have to continue for a while. The long-awaited herd immunity, which would protect the population by making it difficult for the virus to circulate, is far away. “Today, we would have to reach 70% or 80% of immunized people, between vaccinated and people who overcome the disease, to have group immunity. The message is clear: even with the vaccine we are not 100% protected and we must continue to be prudent. Prevention measures cannot be removed until the circulation of the virus is severely limited ”, alerts Trilla. And that hasn’t happened yet.

In fact, as a result of the boom in cases, the Balearic Islands will tighten social restrictions in Mallorca, which has a cumulative incidence of 607 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In this line is also Catalonia, which today will decide whether to further restrict mobility in the community.

But beyond the epidemiological evolution, the mass vaccination plan against covid-19 has significant logistical and communication challenges. The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, for example, has to be stored at around 70 degrees below zero, making it difficult to distribute. “The logistics are complicated. It will be necessary to see how the constant and increasing supply is guaranteed well so that there is no break in stock “, Trilla advises. When more vaccines are authorized, the Government will have to decide the criteria to use one or the other in the population groups.

In the coming months, it will also play social pedagogy and communicate the bonanzas of immunization. According to the latest CIS barometer, 28% of the population would not be vaccinated immediately; 40%, yes. “The great challenge will be to verify that it has the effectiveness it seems to have and to clear up doubts about unexpected adverse effects. The important thing is that people are informed and get vaccinated when it comes time. If we do not get broad coverage, we will not have enough control over the epidemic ”, alerts Trilla.

Recently vaccinated, Mónica Tapias, a nursing assistant at the Guadalajara residence, regretted this Sunday that the immunization had not arrived earlier to save the lives that the virus took away. According to Health, since the start of the pandemic more than 1.8 million Spaniards have been infected and at least 50,000 have died from the virus.

With information from SR Pontevedra, P. Gorospe, E. Saiz, F. Bonus and L. Bohórquez.

