Spain began this Sunday to administer the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine to people who had already received the first at the end of December, intended for nursing home residents and their caregivers.

The 82-year-old Nieves Cabo, from Compostela, has once again become a pioneer in vaccination this Sunday, having been the first to receive the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech in Galicia. Resident of the Porta do Camiño public senior center, in Santiago de Compostela, for about three months now, she has completed the immunization against the coronavirus – “the bug”, as she calls it – at 8.23 ​​in the morning , after which he wished: “That they do not stop vaccinating, which is a wonderful thing.”

Nieves Cabo had become the first person in the Galician Community to receive the vaccine against covid-19 on December 27, a process that 21 days later, this January 17, has ended. “That as I am? Good good good. I did not even feel it », he confessed after the inoculation.

The Servizo Galego de Saúde (Sergas) team has traveled to the residence early in the morning of this Sunday to start with this second phase that, over the next few weeks, plans to reach nursing homes throughout Galicia. Parallel to this, the administration of the first dose to health professionals advances. According to the latest available data, the Galician Community has already administered almost 50,000 units of the vaccine.

“I hope it’s good,” Nieves Cabo has proclaimed with his usual self-confidence, although this time there were no media present inside the center due to the restrictions derived from the pandemic. Instead, a team from the Xunta has collected the images and the first reactions.

After the puncture, the octogenarian has declared to be “wonderful” and has addressed skeptics and deniers: “I would tell everyone to put it on.” And the fact is that, despite not being “afraid of dying”, Nieves has confessed to being “afraid of this bug – the virus – that so many people killed”. After receiving this second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, after 8:00 in the morning, he reported that he would go “to breakfast.”

“Very lucky”



At the Porta do Camiño public residence this Sunday they once again felt “very lucky” to have already completed their immunization. Its director, Vanesa Castro, explained that “after so long waiting for the vaccine it is a privilege” that this center was designated. “From the moment they gave us the first doses, from the moment before we knew it and until afterwards, people were very happy. They received it as a gift from Kings. People are enjoying the moment hoping that this is for the better, that it immunizes us all and begins to lead a normal life, “he continued.

Vanesa Castro also wanted to address the skeptics and ask them to “let themselves be advised” by the experts, who “are for that”: “If there is a vaccine that we have been waiting for a long time, then what less that everyone gets vaccinated.”

Looking back, he explained that the months of the pandemic “were very hard and they are very hard.” In addition, the Porta do Camiño center became an integrated residence during the first wave, so that it centralized health care for the elderly from other centers infected with covid-19. «We had the exception that we had to leave here to go to a hotel. That made things very complicated, “recalled the director, who then recounted the” fear “experienced by the elderly both for the transfer and for” not having their things as they usually have “in the residence,” at home. ” Of course, Castro celebrates that this nursing home “came out of the pothole gracefully, because nothing happened.” And, in fact, this center still does not count any case of covid-19.