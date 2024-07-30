Opposite La Restinga, the southernmost population centre in Spain, there is a sharp underwater mountain with two peaks that did not emerge by just a handful of metres. It is known as El Bajón and is one of the legendary dives for underwater photography enthusiasts. Because this steep wall subject to currents is home to a large number of species, such as enormous groupers, abades and manta rays. The mountain has been part of the Mar de las Calmas marine fishing reserve since 1996, which has greatly contributed to maintaining the enormous biodiversity of this area south of the Canary Island of El Hierro. The Council of Ministers has taken a further step on Tuesday to extend its protection, surface area and recognition: it has approved the proposal to declare Mar de las Calmas a national park. Now a process begins that must conclude with a law that has to be ratified by the Cortes. If successfully completed, it will be the first entirely marine national park in Spain, and the 17th in this state network of top-level protected areas.

The underwater landscape of the Sea of ​​Calms is dominated by reefs, caves, tunnels and peaks of volcanic origin where corals of all kinds, algae, sponges and beautiful gorgonians abound. The island of El Hierro has hardly any continental shelf, which makes its surrounding waters a transit zone for large species, such as sperm whales and whale sharks. In addition, as the Ministry for Ecological Transition highlighted on Tuesday, its waters are home to one of the most important communities of beaked whales, a deep-water cetacean, in the world. Within the area that is now intended to be protected with the new declaration of a national park is the Tagoro volcano, the result of the underwater eruption that took place in front of La Restinga in 2011 and whose summit was 80 metres from emerging.

MANRPT Divers in El Bajón, located in the Sea of ​​Calms reserve of El Hierro. Alamy Stock Photo

The declaration of the Mar de las Calmas as a national park has been a demand of environmental groups for more than a decade. But it has been rejected by some sectors on the island who fear that it could hinder some economic activity. Between April and May of this year, the Ministry for Ecological Transition held a prior public consultation so that all interested parties could express their positions. And in the middle of this month, the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, travelled to the island to maintain contacts with different actors to try to pave the way for this declaration. Sources from Ecological Transition maintain that, after these meetings, much progress has been made, although there are still loose ends to be tied up.

Among the defenders of this park are traditional fishermen, who have continued to carry out their activity despite the declaration of a marine reserve in force since 1996. But this reserve now covers only 750 hectares. The future national park, according to the ministry, would cover an area of ​​24,000 hectares, extending several miles out to sea. The management of the space, being entirely marine, would be the responsibility of the central government, unlike what happens with land-based areas. Among the groups that have shown the most reluctance to this new figure are sport fishing associations and some diving clubs, fearful that restrictions could be increased.

One of the caves in the Mar de las Calmas reserve on the island of El Hierro. Claudio Alvarez

Discover the pulse of the planet in every news story, don’t miss a thing. KEEP READING

The ministry has highlighted in a press release that the proposal approved on Tuesday, in addition to protecting the extraordinary biodiversity of the area, “also contemplates, in a manner consistent with its importance, local residents and rights holders with the economic vision necessary and essential to achieve the integration and acceptance of the national park in its environment.” The department headed by Vice President Teresa Ribera also wanted to highlight “the management of professional fishing through traditional artisanal and highly selective arts carried out by the population of El Hierro” until now, thanks to which it has been possible to “conserve the resources and biodiversity of the area in an extraordinary way.”

Following the step taken on Tuesday, a public consultation process is opened. Then the bill must be drawn up to be sent to Congress and the Senate for ratification. “It is not a short process,” they admit in Ecological Transition. “At least a year.” The last national park to have been approved in Spain is the Sierra de las Nieves, in the province of Malaga. From the beginning of the process in February 2018 until it was finally concluded in June 2021, more than three years passed.

This future park will contribute to fulfilling the commitment that “at least 30%” of the country’s marine space “will have some form of protection by 2030,” Ribera said in a press release. This marine environment already has other forms of protection and is part of the Natura 2000 Network. WWF, one of the environmental organizations that, together with Oceana, has been promoting the creation of the park in the last decade, insisted this Tuesday on the need for the process that is now beginning to have “broad social support that ensures the success of the initiative.”

A beaked whale off the southern coast of El Hierro. EuropaPress/ EL HIERRO CITY COUNCIL

You can follow Climate and Environment in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter