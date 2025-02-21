Remove of madness in Spain in the first game of the second edition of the Nuns League. The team led by Montse Tomé had too many shocks at the start of the defense of this title against Belgium, a whole they had defeated with a 9-0 partial in two games in which they faced the qualifying phase for the 2025 Eurocup phase .

The game started with a small scare for Spain. Toloba had in his boots the first goal before the minute one after a defensive failure of Laia Aleixandri. From that opportunity, the Spanish team began to control the game with long possessions, although it was difficult to transfer the three quarters.

The first occasion of the Montse Tomé came in 7 ‘after an excellent association between Aitana Bonmatí and Claudia Pina, who sucks, cleared Evrard and Vicky López was close to taking advantage of the rejection. Three minutes later, Spain was able to advance on the scoreboard with a shot by Laia Aleixandri that stopped the Belgian goalkeeper. Alba Redondo finished after the clearance, but Vanhaevermaet avoided 1-0 in the goal line.

Vicky López and Claudia Pina continued to stalk the area of ​​the visitors but without fortune. Despite the total domain of the premises, football rewards those who take advantage of the opportunities even if they are lower. In the 18th minute, Wullaert focused the area without finding any of his own, but Irene Paredes- who returned to the national team after being absent in two calls- made an error and the ball went to Toloba, who signed the 0- 1.

After the goal of the Red FlamesSpain was still on the face of goal. I did not find the effectiveness of what I needed to turn the game. The clearest was Vicky López in 32, when he sent the ball to the post. He was also able to tie Alba Redondo in a hand to hand with Evrard two minutes from the break.

In the second part, the siege of the Belgian goal went to more, but still missing gunpowder. Spain was looking for the draw without success and the group of Elysabet Gunnarsdóttir – which was released as a Belgium coach – knew how to exploit this weakness to expand distances on the scoreboard. In the 72nd minute, after another defensive misguided of the Spanish, Wullaert beat Cata Coll in hand.

Four minutes later, Claudia Pina managed to lift the spirits of her companions with a goal that is a brand of the house. From outside the area and placing the ball to the right stick. The final stretch was hell for Belgium, since I took a defense of three to go for the game.

However, it was not until 92 when Lucía Garcia managed to put the tables after a great assistance from Salama Paralluelo. Already in 95, playing the last minute of the discount, Claudia Pina served a foul in which they tried to carry out a strategy play. After several rejects of the defense of the Red Flamesthe ball went to the boots of Cristina Martín-Prieto, who sent the ball to the bottom of the mesh to give the triumph to Spain.