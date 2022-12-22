After 11:30 am this Wednesday, the El Gordo prize of the 2022 Christmas Lottery in Spain has come out.

Total, 2,520 million euros were distributedthat is, almost 13 trillion pesos, little more than half of what the tax reform seeks to collect.

The raffle known as El Gordo is a tradition in the country due to the amount of money distributed in small prizes.

The raffle is held every year on December 22 and it is common to see lines in supermarkets with friends and family, looking to buy a ticket.

First place goes to 05490, with 400,000 euros per tenth, which, as tradition dictates, was sold in many parts of Spain. The second is number 04074, spread over Puigcerdá and Olot, Bilbao and Mungia.

The third prize was also announced, with 50,000 euros for the tenth, it came out after noon. It is number 45250, which has been sold entirely in an administration on Calle Alcalá in Madrid.

The sale of the desired tickets began months ago, for this year’s edition, it began in July.

People line up outside lottery offices, especially those that have sold winning tickets before, looking for the same luck again.

Owners and employees of the number 1 administration of A Fonsagrada (Lugo) celebrate having sold El Gordo

The first number of the Christmas draw was 1812. From the beginning, the children of the Madrid school of San Ildefonso sing the winning numbers and the prizes awarded in a massively televised event throughout Spain from the Royal Theater of Madrid.

The prize assigned to each tenth with the number of the Gordo is 400,000 euros. With the 20% tax that in 2022 is passed on to lottery prizes that exceed 40,000 euros, the net prize remains at 328,000.

Even those numbers that begin with 054 or end with 90, have a prize of 100 euros per tenth, for being close to the winning number.

