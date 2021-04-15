SPAIN has been named as one of the top gay counties in the global rankings.

Research carried out by makeup brand Jecca Blac found Spain to be the seventh most friendly city in the world for the LGBTQ + community.

Spain was ranked ahead of the UK, which came in at number eight on the list.

Canada ranked number one in the world, with Malta coming in second and Sweden rounding out the top three spots.

They ranked countries on a number of factors, including living conditions, safety and LBGT rights.

The 10 countries that are the most LGBTQ + friendly worldwide are as follows:

Canada malt Sweden Austria Argentina Netherlands Spain United Kingdom Uruguay Denmark

To view the full top ten list and map of the LGBTQ + friendly cities in the UK visit: https://jeccablac.com/blogs/jecca-blac-blog/most-lgbtq-friendly-locations-revealed

