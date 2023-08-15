World semi-final in balance on 0-0 until a few minutes from the end, then the beat and repeat on the thread of emotions: Paralluelo scores, Blomqvist equalizes for the Swedes and in the 90th minute Carmona solves it for the Spanish.

Spain in the World Cup final, for the first time in history! Olga Carmona scored the second goal from distance, following Salma Paralluelo’s strike and Sweden’s equaliser.

Tomorrow the other semifinal between Australia and England

Jorge Vilda’s team makes history. He reigned the balance in the semi-final in Auckland, New Zealand until the 80th minute of play. Then it all unleashed, with three goals in the space of 9 minutes.

First the opening goal by Salma Paralluelo, Spanish footballer but former sprinter, now a successful Barcelona striker. Sweden took a few minutes, but they reacted. Here is the draw by Rebecka Blomqvist, the 26-year-old Wolfsburg striker.

When it seemed certain that fate was in extra time, with Sweden that was taking a breath of fresh air, here is the decisive goal, that of Olga Carmona, 23-year-old Real Madrid striker and younger sister of Francisco, also a footballer , defender of Las Palmas See also Real Madrid close to losing Benzema: What strikers are you looking to replace the Frenchman?

