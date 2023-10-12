The last time that the team coached by Luis de la Fuente played a match was in the previous national team break in September to play the matches against Georgia and Cyprus, matches that La Roja knew how to solve without any difficulty by winning by seven goals to one and six goals to zero respectively. Now, we find ourselves in a new national team break, which is why football at the club level stops. Today the Spanish national team had to play the second leg against Scotland in a match that was going to end with a victory for the Spanish by two goals to zero.
The Spaniards began this match as second in Group A for the Euro Cup qualifier after the victories against Georgia and Cyprus
Below we will show you which are the next matches that the Spanish team players will have to play.
The Spanish team wants to get a place in the Euro Cup and to do so they will have to finish among the first two in Group A made up of Scotland, Georgia, Norway, Cyprus and the Spanish themselves. Until before playing against the Scots, Luis de la Fuente’s men were in second position in the group due to the results they obtained against Georgia, they won by seven goals to one, and against Cyprus, a match in which the Spanish were superior by six goals to zero
Today, as we have mentioned previously, the Spanish team had to play this match against Scotland. This is how the classification looks so far after the match between the Spaniards and the Scots:
When will the Spanish national team play again?
|
Position
|
Selection
|
Points
|
1
|
Scotland
|
fifteen
|
2
|
Spain
|
12
|
3
|
Norway
|
8
|
4
|
Georgia
|
4
|
5
|
Cyprus
|
1
After this match against the Scottish team, those from Spain will have to face the Norwegian team in order to continue looking for that ticket to Euro 2024. Below are all the details of this next match for the Spanish.
Date: October 15, 2023
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina and 12:45 in Mexico
Stadium: Ullevaal Stadium
Location: Oslo, Norway
