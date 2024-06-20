The Spanish team defeated Italy this Thursday, in one of the most anticipated matches of the first phase of the Euro Cup, and which was resolved by an own goal.

Spain dominated the match and should have even won by more goals, but the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma He ended up being a figure with key saves at the end that saved his goal.

The Spanish team did not express its superiority on the scoreboard in the first act against Italy, with a goalless draw at halftime after forgiving clear chances and crashing into a strong Donnarumma strike on the second day of the Euro 2024 Championship at the Arena AufSchalke.

Spain starred in one of the best first parts of the tournament, superior to Italy but without exhibiting the punch of their first match against Croatia. Pedri with a header, Álvaro Morata with a low shot and Fabián Ruiz with a long shot crashed into Donnarumma.

Nico Williams, unbalanced every time he faced, missed the clearest chance with a header.

At minute 55 of the match the tie was broken and it was due to the misfortune of Riccardo Calafiori, Italian footballer who plays as a defender for Bologna.

Riccardo Calafiori scores in his own goal. Photo:EFE Share

Spain attacked voraciously, in search of the goal, when a side-footed, creeping cross came right into the body of the defender, who couldn’t help but push the ball towards his own goal.

