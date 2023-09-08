The last time the team coached by Luis de la Fuente played a match it was to win the UEFA Nations League title after beating the Croatian team in the penalty shootout. Now, with a national team break, football at the club level stops and today he played again against the Georgian team in a match to seek a place in the next Euro Cup 2024 and which they won comfortably by a score of 7- 1.
The Spaniards began this match as fourth classified in Group A for the Euro Cup qualifier due to the defeat they suffered against the Scottish team, but after the victory against Georgia they left as second classified
Below we will show you which are the next matches that the Spanish team players will have to play.
The Spanish team wants to get a place in the Euro Cup and to do so they will have to finish among the first two in Group A made up of Scotland, Georgia, Norway, Cyprus and the Spanish themselves. Until before playing against the Georgians, Luis de la Fuente’s men were in fourth position in the group due to the results they obtained against Norway, they won by three goals to zero, and against Scotland, a match in which the Scots were superior by two goals to zero
Today, as we have mentioned before, the Spanish team has beaten Georgia by great goal difference. This is how the classification looks so far:
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Scotland
|
12
|
2
|
Spain
|
6
|
3
|
Norway
|
4
|
4
|
Georgia
|
4
|
5
|
Cyprus
|
0
When will the Spanish national team play again?
After this match against the Georgia team, those from Spain will have to face the Cyprus team in order to complete the first round of the group. Below are all the details of this next meeting for the Spanish.
Date: September 12, 2023
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina and 12:45 in Mexico
Stadium: Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium
Location: Grenada, Spain
