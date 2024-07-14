Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal shine in Euro 2024 final as Spain win 4th title

Spain beat England in the Euro 2024 final to claim the €28.25 million prize money. UEFA, the tournament’s organizing body, offered financial incentives to the two teams that made it to the final. Spain, which won all its games in the competition, received the top prize.

The amount includes a participation fee of 9.25 million euros, plus 3 million for victories in the group stage, 1.5 million for victories in the round of 16, 2.5 million for the quarter-finals, 4 million for the semi-finals and an 8 million bonus for winning the final.

On the other hand, England, which had a more modest run in the competition, could have received up to €27.25 million if it had won its first title. This amount included bonuses for draws in the group stage and proportional amounts for victories in the following stages, although England only recorded 2 draws in the group stage.

With the runner-up position, the English team received just 5 million euros for participating in the final and will receive 23 million euros.

Story and Playstyle

The European Championship is held every four years and features 24 European teams. Spain, the champions of this year, were led by talents such as Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, who scored the first goal. Yamal, who had just turned 17, was not only the youngest player to score in a European Championship, but also provided the assist for the decisive goal in the final.

England, despite their history without European titles, had the experience of Harry Kane, Bayern Munich striker and top scorer at the 2018 World Cup, and Jude Bellingham, current Champions League champion and one of the candidates for the Ballon d’Or.