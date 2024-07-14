Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/14/2024 – 18:40

The title comes after a second half and a winning goal by Mikel Oyarzabal. Spain are now four-time European champions, having won three of the last five tournaments since 2008. Spain took home the European Championship trophy for the fourth time in the history of the men’s tournament this Sunday (14/07). The four-time champions’ victory came after Mikel Oyarzabal broke the tie with England in the final minutes of the game, ending the score at 2-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Seconds after a cagey first half, coach Luis de la Fuente’s side took the lead when young standout Lamine Yamal played a pass to winger Nico Williams, who dribbled past Jordan Pickford.

Called onto the field midway through the game, substitute Cole Palmer still managed to equalise for England in the 73rd minute, much to the delight of the fans.

However, with just four minutes remaining, Oyarzabal stretched to meet Marc Cucurella’s cross into the box – much to the delight of the Spanish players and fans.