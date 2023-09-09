Spain beat Georgia 7-1 in Euro 2024 qualifier

The Spanish national team defeated the national team of Georgia in the match of the fifth round of the qualifying tournament for the European Championship 2024. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Tbilisi at the Boris Paichadze Stadium and ended with a score of 7:1 in favor of the guests. Striker Alvaro Morata scored a hat-trick for the winners, while midfielders Dani Olmo, Nico Williams and Lamin Yamal also scored goals. Defender Solomon Kverkvelia also scored an own goal. The only goal in the Georgian team was scored by midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze.

After five matches, Spain are in second place in Group A with six points. Scotland leads with 12 points. Georgia shares the third place with Norway with four points. Closes the group Cyprus.

In the next match, Spain will play the Cypriots at home, and Georgia will play the Norwegians away. Both meetings will be held on September 12.