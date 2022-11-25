Spain | Barcelona is plagued by drought – water regulation began in Catalonia

In Catalonia, we have to save water, because the long dry season has eaten up the region’s water reserves.

Catalonia limit water use due to a long dry period. News agency AP’s according to, for example, Barcelona and its surrounding areas are hoping for plenty of rain, because the months-long drought is already affecting almost everything.

This week, local authorities announced measures aimed at saving fresh water. According to AP, the measures affect about 6.7 million people, or about 80 percent of Catalonia’s residents.

For the time being, the authorities do not restrict residents’ use of domestic water. The water can be used normally for washing, cooking and drinking, but the Catalan government urges everyone to take into account the “extraordinary situation that the country has faced”.

Water instead, it is saved in, for example, agriculture and industry. The use of water for irrigation and industrial needs is restricted, as well as the use of fresh water by ordinary people for washing cars, flushing buildings and filling swimming pools.

More than 500 city halls are participating in the campaign to stop filling public fountains and washing streets with potable water.

AP reports that, according to scientists, the drought is a result of climate change. A drier-than-normal season has destroyed crops in Catalonia and damaged nature across Spain. According to the news agency, Catalonia’s water reserves have decreased to about a third of normal.

Barcelona is the second major Spanish city to start water regulation. In the past, water has been saved in Seville, where saving measures started already in September after a hot and dry summer.