The Government has no intention of offering that Spain take in some of the unprotected refugees who have remained in Greece after the Moria camp fire. The authorities argue that the country is already experiencing significant pressure from asylum seekers and irregular arrivals through the Mediterranean. Although the decision has not been formally taken, the sources consulted in Foreign Affairs claim that Spain participates in other reception programs for Syrians and that migration management requires a European consensus, not partial remedies.

Spain, Italy and Greece have long been demanding a fairer framework for the distribution of asylum seekers, which has not yet taken hold. But the three countries understand that it is not their role to participate in the improvised deliveries in emergency situations such as the fire in the large refugee camp on the island of Lesbos. The Spanish Government has not wanted to be part of that first list of European States willing to keep 400 unaccompanied minors from that field, where they lived in very precarious conditions.

“Spain already welcomes a very high number of asylum seekers. And we are a country of immigration ”, argue sources from the ministry directed by Arancha González Laya. Spain was last year the third country with the most asylum applications (117,800, according to figures from Eurostat, the European statistical agency). Only Germany and France surpassed these levels, which however do participate in the scheme for the distribution of refugees from Greece. And although at the beginning of the year Spain was placed at the head of Europe in volume of requests, with the arrival of the pandemic Germany has displaced it. Another thing is the recognition of these demands, which is around 5% and is among the lowest in the EU. However, Spain does grant a humanitarian permit to the bulk of Venezuelans who request protection, but it does not count as asylum.

Beyond those who process applications within the country, Spain has participated since 2015 in a European program for the reception of refugees from third countries. These are mostly Syrian citizens displaced to neighboring territories such as Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan. This year the Government has committed to resettling 1,200 people, a figure similar to that registered last year and higher than in previous years.

As a third reasoning against the immediate reception of homeless refugees in Greece, Spain claims that every year thousands of migrants arrive in the country from the Mediterranean. Last year there were 32,513, according to data from the Interior Ministry, half the number in 2018. And although the authorities expel many of them through agreements mainly with Morocco and Algeria, they also participate in rescues at sea. “Spain is already one of the countries that exercises the most solidarity in the European Union. And we defend an equitable distribution in the community framework ”, abound the sources of the ministry.