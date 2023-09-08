Hat-trick for the captain in the rain. Yamal record: he made his debut at 16 and also scored

Francis Calvi

Spain and Morocco fought over it for a long time. In the end Lamine Yamal opted for La Roja, becoming his debutant and the youngest goalscorer in history. At just 16 years and 53 days old, the Barcelona full-back plays and scores with Luis de la Fuente’s national team: the seventh goal in the victory (7-1) in Georgia bears the signature of the baby phenomenon, which lights up in the minutes finals, after Captain Morata’s hat-trick.

In the home of Kvaratskhelia and his companions, the Catalan talent breaks records, but Spain continues to cling to Morata's plays. Already the author of three goals in the first three games of La Liga, the former Juventus player acts as a glue between midfield and attack, often lowering himself on the trocar and sending Asensio, Ruiz and Olmo on goal. Georgia found themselves crushed in their own half after just a few minutes, but conceded in the 22nd minute and were unable to get up again. Everything happened before the break: Alvaro made it 1-0 with a header, Kverkvelia "doubled up" by deflecting a cross from Fabian Ruiz into his goal. In the 38th minute Dani Olmo scored the trio and was injured, then the Georgians lost a ball in the frontline and Alvaro scored again. The joy for the goal, however, is accompanied by perplexities in view of Tuesday's match against Cyprus: Olmo and Asensio ask for the substitution in the 43rd minute, leaving room for the (very young) Nico Williams and Yamal.

As the second half began, the rain became persistent and Unai Simon let the ball slip after Chakvetadze's shot on the Georgians' first real chance. The hosts try to ride the wave of enthusiasm, while Spain lower the pace and manage the advantage. Kvaratskhelia shows up with a couple of flashes on the wing, even if in reality Spain doesn't suffer and goes wild with the substitutes in the final. In the 65th minute Morata reached a through ball from Mikel Merino and scored his personal hat-trick, exceeding the average of one goal every two games with the national team (65 appearances, 33 goals). In the final, with the Georgians tired and the pitch heavy, Nico Williams can take advantage of his speed and enjoy himself with goals and assists. In the 68th minute he starts from the left, centralizes and signs the 6-1. Five minutes later he repeats himself, reaches the back and crosses in tow: his pass is easy prey for Yamal, who kicks undisturbed and gives himself a dream debut.