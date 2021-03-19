The clinical autopsy carried out at the Costa del Sol Hospital on Professor Pilar González Bres, 43 years old and two children, who died in Marbella due to a brain hemorrhage two weeks after the first dose of AstraZeneca was administered, points out that the vaccine it would not be related with the cause of death, as reported this Friday by the Diario Sur de Málaga.

According to this medium, specialists have detected that women would have a predisposition to have a stroke. Everything seems to indicate that he would have had an aneurysm, the rupture of a blood vessel in the brain, which would have triggered the massive hemorrhage that caused his death.

According to the sources consulted by Diario Sur, in the preliminary studies not detected evidence of thrombi in the body of the victim, although it will be necessary to wait for the results of the different microscopic studies that are being carried out from the samples taken.

The court has already opened preliminary proceedings as a result of the brief-complaint filed by the teacher’s husband, who requested an autopsy to clarify whether the vaccine could be related to the death.

A Marbella court is keeping legal proceedings open for the case.

The woman died on Tuesday at noon at the Quirón Hospital in Marbella, where she had gone three times from general malaise after the vaccine was inoculated.

The first time she visited the emergency department was on March 4, suffering from A strong headache. She was discharged on the grounds that it could be a reaction to the Astrazeneca vaccine, which had been administered the day before.

González, who was a mathematics teacher at IES Guadalpín in Marbella, joined her teaching activity, despite the fact that she continued to present headaches and fever. Between Saturday and Sunday, he went to the hospital on several occasions, where several tests were carried out without result.

On Monday he was admitted again and then an intervention was performed to drain the blood that had invaded the cranial cavity. After spending a few hours in the ICU, he finally passed away last Tuesday.

ap