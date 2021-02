First match: Roberto Bautista – John Millman

Roberto Bautista and John Millman, the number 2 in Spain and Australia will be in charge of opening this tie in Group B. Bautista, number 13 in the ATP ranking, will face Millman, number 38 in the classification. Both tennis players have met five times on the ATP circuit with a balance of five victories for the Castellón tennis player and none for the Australian.