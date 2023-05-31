PLD Space personnel, on the ‘Miura 1’ launch pad at the Inta base in Huelva. ALBERTO_DIAZ

Spain tries this Wednesday (between eight and ten in the morning, peninsular time) to enter the exclusive ten countries with access to space. The company PLD Space, created by engineers Raúl Torres and Raúl Verdú in 2011, when they were 23 and 22 years old, respectively, and with 3,000 euros contributed by them and their families, launches the first flight of the demonstrator miura 1a recoverable rocket that is the basis of the Miura 5a satellite launcher weighing up to 540 kilos that is expected to be operational in 2025. The flight wants to demonstrate that it is possible for Spain to have its own program to transport devices into space for, according to the company and companies in the sector, satisfy a market demand.

The Ministry of Defense had granted permission to launch during the months of April and May. But in addition to the need to complete the preliminary tests, adverse weather conditions were added during the last fortnight of this month, which made takeoff unfeasible, and the Rocío pilgrimage, which was held in the vicinity of the Inta aerospace base (Instituto Nacional de Técnica Aeroespacial), located between the Huelva coastal enclaves of Mazagón and Matalascañas, and has conditioned the necessary deployment of the security plan.

With the Virgin back in her hermitage and a sufficient improvement over time, the miura 1 is ready for takeoff. In mid-May he passed the final test, a static test called hot test and which involved turning on the engine at full capacity for five seconds to check the perfect operation of the starting, temperature and pressure systems without leaving the platform.

Previously, another general test known as wet dress rehearsal (WRD), a phase in which it is ensured that all the pieces of the process fit together and function as intended. It is like a dress rehearsal with costumes at the opera that allows simulating all the steps of the actual launch, including the loading of propellants, the pressurization of the tanks and even the automatic abort protocol of the operation in the last minutes.

“If during the launch procedure a minimal risk factor is detected, the operation will be aborted until the next flight window. We are always going to prefer delaying the launch than ending up with a broken-down rocket”, explained the co-founder and director of the launch, Raúl Torres.

For the premiere this Wednesday in Huelva, for more than ten hours, the entire PLD Space team has repeated each of these steps and fine-tuned all the devices. The atmosphere is expected to be stable, with no threat of storms in the environment and with winds of less than 20 kilometers per hour. Heaven gives way.

12 minute heart attack

Upon ignition, the miura 1named after the wild cattle and as a symbol of the Spanish brand, will begin the take-off phase and the turning maneuvers to follow the planned trajectory.

After a few minutes it will reach the microgravity zone, located about 30 kilometers away, to reach its apogee, at an altitude of about 80 kilometers and in space conditions (outside the atmosphere). From that point, the rocket will begin the descent maneuver to leave the microgravity area and deploy the primary parachute. With the help of the airbrakes, reformed after the tests carried out in Teruel last September, and the main parachute, the miura 1 will liven up on the Huelva coast to be picked up, taken to the port of Mazagón and, later, transferred to Teruel to analyze all the results of the test.

Predicted flight path of the ‘Miura 1’ PLD Space

“He miura 1 It is a technology demonstrator. We launched it to get the information and continue advancing towards the Miura 5. That’s where we have the focus. And in the necessary financing to be able to develop the investments and continue”, has affirmed Ezequiel Sánchez, executive president of the company.

The road is not closed, quite the contrary: the flight scheduled for this Wednesday is just the beginning. “Our goal is to achieve a milestone for Spain and Europe, but we still have everything to prove. We know that many challenges await us, although we are certain that we will be able to solve them”, says Sánchez.

The main milestone has been technological: developing “from scratch to the screws”, in the words of Torres. The second, to get it from peripheral Spain: PLD Space is based in Elche, a test center in Teruel and an aerospace base in Huelva. The third is to avoid an aerospace winter in Europe.

the european rocket vega, that carried the first Spanish earth observation satellite SeoSat-Wit deviated from its trajectory shortly after being launched from the Kurou spaceport in French Guiana in November 2020.

Last April, the starship by Elon Musk developed to take up to 100 people to the Moon, the most powerful in history, and with a budget more than 50 times higher than that of the miura 1exploded shortly after takeoff, during the uncoupling of the two parts of the device.

The same month, the probe Hakuto-R, which was trying to be the first commercial ship to land on the moon, stopped emitting any signal when the vehicle was scheduled to land on the moon.

These incidents always have an effect on the space race, which faces the possibility of an aeronautical winter that will slow down developments if failures occur in projects.

It already happened in Europe in December 2002 when the latest model of the European rocket Ariane 5baptized 10 tons Because it was designed to put that mass into orbit, it failed on its first launch when its engines stopped burning three minutes after takeoff. The accident was a setback for the European space program and caused the loss of two satellites: the Hot Bird Tm7 of Eutelsat, and the Stentor, a French experimental team.

“There have been winters in space and Europe is going through a crucial moment,” says Sánchez, who highlights the importance of a private initiative such as PLD Space, which has 30% public financing, making its way into an emerging market that demands a transport system to place each year in orbit more than 2,500 satellites weighing less than 500 kilograms over the next decade.

