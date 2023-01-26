A sacristan was killed and four people were injured after a man armed with a machete broke into the parish of San Isidro de Algeciras, in Cadiz, southern Spain. This was reported by the police, as reported by El Mundo, which specified that the parish priest is among the wounded, who is in serious condition. The attacker was arrested and is being investigated for terrorism. It is i Yassine Kansar, a 25-year-old of Moroccan origin.

According to various media reports, from the Efe news agency to El Pais, quoting police and Interior Ministry sources, the man would have entered a first church, that of San Isidro, yelling at the faithful present to “convert to Islam”. Then he returned wearing a djellaba and armed with a machete, wounding the parish priest. Then he would go to the Nuestra Señora de La Palma church.

In the square facing the religious building he would have crossed paths with the sacristan, Diego Valencia, attacking him too, this time in a fatal way. According to the story of a priest from Algericas, the 25-year-old would therefore have aimed at the Church of the Virgen de Europa “but I don’t know if he managed to get there” or if he was stopped earlier. The injured parish priest, Father Antonio Rodríguez, is in stable condition, according to what was said by the mayor of Algeciras, José Ignacio Landaluce, on Spanish public television Tve.