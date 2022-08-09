Spain | At workplaces, the room temperature must not be cooled below 27 degrees, shop windows must be darkened at night – in Spain, there is a bitter dispute over energy saving

Spain’s energy-saving restrictions come into force on Wednesday. For example, the capital city of Madrid follows the orders of the central government only reluctantly.

Spanish have suffered in the intense heat this summer, and feelings have also heated up since the end of the summer. The reason is the restrictions aimed at saving energy, which will come into force on Wednesday.

The hotel and restaurant industry entrepreneurs have settled in Kikkiteloi in particular.

“We want satisfied tourists and not burnt-out tourists or tourists who are afraid to walk through dark streets,” said the chairman of the Aurinkorannyko tourism association Francisco Salado Cadena Ser – according to the radio channel.

Salado referred to the government’s orders to turn off the lights on “dark streets”. Public buildings are ordered to turn off their lights at night if there are no people working in them. Stores, on the other hand, have to darken their shop windows from ten in the evening.

In Spanish cities, the streets tend to be still lively at ten in the evening. This is due, among other things, to the fact that dinner is eaten much later than in Finland.

However, turning off the lights saves quite a bit of energy compared to the restrictions on room temperatures. In workplaces, room temperatures must not be cooled below 27 degrees if the work is light in nature, such as office work.

Those who do more physical work, such as gym instructors or waiters, are entitled to a temperature of 25 degrees, says El Mundo -magazine.

This difference of two degrees in Spain has been covered in the early days of August.

Prime minister Pedro Sánchez led by the left-wing government decided on energy saving measures at the turn of August.

With the restrictions, Spain participates in EU countries’ talks to reduce energy consumption. The background to everything is the acute energy crisis caused by Russia and, more broadly, the climate crisis.

The air conditioners have been running at full capacity this summer, because Spain, like many southern European countries, has been remarkably hot.

There have been several periods of heat, and the temperatures have occasionally reached beyond 40 degrees. This week too, daytime temperatures in Madrid are forecast to be 35–36 degrees.

Sánchez has tried to emphasize the importance of saving energy even by taking off the tie, such as HS told in the end of July. His message was that loosening the dress code would reduce the need for cooling.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez held a press conference at the beginning of August in the city of Palma de Mallorca.

However, Sánchez was wrong if he assumed that Spain would start energy saving talks all at once. The opposition has attacked the restrictions fiercely.

In Spain, it is not only about the left-right division, but also about the compromise between the central government and the self-governing regions.

Madrid’s right-wing regional leader Isabel Díaz Ayuso took the energy saving package into its teeth right away last week. “Madrid won’t shut down,” Ayuso said on the messaging service on Twitter.

Since Madrid has announced that it will follow the central government’s decisions “whether we like them or not”. The right-wing People’s Party supports a centralized state, so it is difficult for its politicians to rebel against the Spanish government.

However, the political resistance against the energy saving package will continue until the end. Six of Spain’s autonomous regions – including Madrid and Catalonia – have demanded the government reverse its decision, reported Telemadridchannel on Monday.

Spain’s energy restrictions are due to remain in place until November 2023.

Room temperatures are to be regulated also in winter, when public spaces may not be heated above 19 degrees.